Secretly filmed UFO doc reveals insider video as officials release new alien records: 'Something is imminent'

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A new, secretly filmed documentary profiling one of the most prominent names in the UFO disclosure movement has crash-landed at the height of the federal government’s release of unclassified documents pertaining to otherworldly encounters.

"Sleeping Dog," directed by Michael Lazovsky, follows prominent investigative journalist Jeremy Corbell throughout his decades-long efforts regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) transparency.

Corbell has served as a key figure in the disclosure movement by platforming UAP whistleblowers and facilitating Congressional hearings to bring attention to the topic, with the documentary focusing primarily on his efforts to implore federal officials to release classified information regarding UFOs to the American public.

"There are machines, there are craft of unknown origin that fly with impunity in our restricted airspace, and our government has been assessing this as a national threat for decades," Corbell told " The Sunday Briefing " earlier this month. "The jig is up. People now know UAP are real."

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The documentary — which was filmed in secret over the span of several years — also reveals previously unreleased footage from Corbell’s investigations and includes interviews from several prominent names in the movement, including astronaut Edgar Mitchell, David Grusch and George Knapp.

"[Corbell] revealed a bunch of videos that he had access to that ended up being a part of the Department of War's UAP file drop — which was fascinating. So he's in the know," Josh Golembeske, senior director of production at Gaia and guest host of the series "Cosmic Disclosure," told Fox News Digital.

Corbell has spent 14 years compiling UAP-related secrets at a time when information surrounding the phenomenon has been met with public skepticism and government pushback.

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The result of his efforts has been far-reaching, with experts pointing to a newfound sense of legitimacy toward UAP footage and documentation.

"The evidence is overwhelming that we’re being visited," Golembeske said. "There’s been a lid put on it."

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"We have all this information, but I think it's more about the information coming to light finally," he added.

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The film comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s push for federal transparency pertaining to UAPs, with a second batch of declassified documents released by the Department of War last week.

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"There's been a long push from the public and behind the scenes to get to this moment," Golembeske said. "That push also leaked into the [Trump] administration. So now this administration is more open to it."

While Golembeske has long advocated for full federal transparency, he believes that the current method of controlled information releases by officials is the best way to acclimate the public to news of UAP discoveries and sightings.

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"I think this is a slow drip disclosure, and you could argue it's compassionate disclosure," Golembeske told Fox News Digital. "This is actually how I would do it, because I know that people are going to be shocked and I wouldn't just drop everything on them."

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However, Golembeske cautions against officials using the releases to negatively portray the possibility of alien life, potentially skewing the public perception of otherworldly beings and technology.

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"I like what I'm seeing now, but I worry about a fear-based disclosure versus a hope-based disclosure," Golembeske said. "Part of my mission here and part of my mission at Gaia is to empower the evolution of consciousness – and all the evidence suggests there is nothing to fear."

In light of the renewed interest in UAP disclosure and discovery – along with high-profile documentary releases, such as "Sleeping Dog" – Golembeske remains optimistic that the narrative surrounding UFOs will continue to gain traction nationwide.

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"I wouldn't have said this five years ago, but it feels like something is imminent," Golembeske told Fox News Digital. "It does feel like we're building towards a moment and the genie can't be put back in the bottle – I think it's gone too far."

Fox News Digital reached out to Corbell and the film's distributor, Falcon Scout Media, for comment.