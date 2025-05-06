Austin Metcalf's father fires back after Anthony family rep attacks him again: Justice 'will prevail'

The spokesperson for the family of Karmelo Anthony, accused of fatally stabbing Frisco, Texas high school track star Austin Metcalf, took to X late Monday to attack Metcalf's father for the second time, provoking a response from Metcalf's father.

On April 17, Dominique Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), led a chaotic news conference where Jeff Metcalf, Austin's father, was escorted out by police.

At the beginning of the news conference, Alexander turned his wrath toward the elder Metcalf, calling him "disrespectful" and saying that his appearance was "a disrespect to the dignity of his son."

In Monday night's video, Alexander doubled down on those attacks and said his organization never called the police on Metcalf. They were there before Metcalf arrived, he said.

"This press conference wasn't organized by him," Alexander said. "This press conference wasn't about him. This press conference didn't invite him. Yet at the end of the day, it's a criminal case y'all."

"It's literally inappropriate, not only ethically, but it's inappropriate for that family to interact, and we don't know what we don't know," Alexander said. "And at the end of the day, I have to ensure that the safety of all of the parties are intact. Just someone showing up at our press conference, we can't just have that. We don't know what it is."

Alexander added that he had also lost a son and did feel for Jeff Metcalf.

Alexander then launched into a tirade about those online who have criticized him for his past criminal behavior and posted his past mugshots.

"I really don't care what no one says about me, I really don't," he said. "I don't care about the racist p----- who want to say something about Dominique and say something about my past. I really, quite frankly, don't. If you know me, you know your attacks towards me only do one thing: boost my ego. The reality is, I really don't, quite frankly, give a damn."

Alexander then returned to speaking about the press conference, saying the Anthony family was not aware that Metcalf was there until he was removed by Dallas Police, and that he didn't know Metcalf was in attendance until a member of the media tipped him off.

"One of our security people asked [Metcalf] to move back," Alexander said. "He looked at him like he was entitled, or like he didn't have to move, whatever it may be. I said, ‘Who? What?'" said Alexander. "[The media member] was like, ’Yeah, that's Austin's dad.' I said, ‘I know you're lying.' Like, 'What? He can't be here.'"

"And so what we initiated was making sure we secured the facility," he said. "How do we know what he came here for?"

Metcalf fired back at Alexander.

"I don't allow [Alexander] to live rent free in my mind," he told Fox News Digital. "It really doesn't matter about the lies this man spreads. He just wants more attention. Don't give it to him. Justicer [sic] will prevail."

Alexander later complained that people online deemed him "insensitive" for his attacks on Metcalf during the first news conference.

The April 17 news conference was held for the Anthony family to speak for the first time since Karmelo Anthony allegedly murdered Austin Metcalf, but an agitated Alexander spent much of the news conference attacking Jeff Metcalf.

"What we've seen at the beginning of this press conference, of the father being at this press conference, these are my words – don't quote anybody – is a disrespect to the dignity of his son," Alexander said at the time.

"Next Generation Action Network from the beginning has respected the loss of life, no matter our opinion of it. We have kept our opinion close," he said. "We have not attacked. We have not shared the information that was shared with us about Austin Metcalf because we respect the dignity of life and loss."

Later, Anthony's mother, Kayla Hayes, read a prepared statement.

"Our family has been under attack," she said. "Whatever you think, what happened between Karmelo and the Metcalf boy, my three younger children, my husband and I didn't do anything to deserve to be threatened, harassed and lied about."

She said such lies have put her family in danger, along with the community and those involved in the investigation.

"Our address and my husband's previous employer's address has been put on all social media platforms," she said. "My husband had to take a leave of absence because he's afraid of what may happen to our family."

She said her husband's mental health is deteriorating, and her daughter is afraid to sleep in her own bed.

Before concluding, Alexander turned to the issue of race.

"Because these racist bigots try to prevent us from standing up for our baby, our boy, he should be afforded the same rights that Kyle Rittenhouse had, Daniel Penny and all the people who have claimed whatever their defense was – he should be afforded the same right," Alexander said.

"Nobody in the public media has one video, but we got the video of Kyle Rittenhouse with an AK-47 shooting three people in the back," he said. "We got that, and he raised more than $2 million publicly, and nobody said anything about that."

Jeff Metcalf and the Dallas Police Department declined to comment.

Jett Metcalf previously told Fox News , "This person made a bad choice and affected both his family and my family forever."

He said Austin, who died in his twin brother's arms, "was the light of my life."

"People ask me, how can you forgive this other person? I said I forgive the other person because the forgiveness is not for him," he said. "The forgiveness is for me so I can have peace. His life is destroyed. My life is destroyed."