Agitators outside Delaney Hall set up organized logistics operation before Newark protests began

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NEWARK, N.J. — Agitators outside the Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday were seen establishing a highly organized logistics and support operation before protests began at the site.

Fox News Digital observed stockpiles of masks, duct tape, medical supplies, sunscreen, hard hats, goggles and other protective gear in containers and laid out on tables near the protest site.

Many participants were seen wearing masks, and several wore respirators and helmets.

When Fox News Digital asked one group if they were expecting something serious to happen — given the level of preparation and gear they were wearing — they did not answer. Video then captured one person running at and grabbing the phone Fox News Digital was using to record the scene.

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CLASH WITH FEDERAL AGENTS OUTSIDE NEWARK DETENTION CENTER

A crowd of roughly 200 anti-ICE demonstrators, heavily intertwined with far-left and socialist organizations, dominated the scene Saturday as ICE supporters, including members who claimed to be part of the far-right Proud Boys, also made an appearance.

Delaney Hall has been at the center of a standoff that began more than a week ago, when illegal immigrant detainees penned an open letter alleging physical and psychological torture, claiming they were being denied medical care and adequate food.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) quickly denied the allegations, releasing facility menus to prove detainees are provided three daily meals with options like chicken fajitas and Salisbury steak.

NEW JERSEY AGITATORS BITE, KICK AND PUNCH ICE AGENTS AS DELANEY HALL CLASHES CONTINUE; 9 MORE ARRESTED: DHS

After federal agents were assaulted during violent skirmishes earlier in the week, Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill ordered the New Jersey State Police to take over security, saying it was necessary to protect demonstrators from an "ICE surge."

State officials blamed outside agitators for much of the unrest. State Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said five of the six people arrested this week by state police were from outside New Jersey.

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By Saturday morning, the immigrant detention center had been transformed into a fortified zone surrounded by large orange plastic barricades and metal fencing.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.