Austin Metcalf’s suspected killer indicted on first-degree murder charge in track meet stabbing

The 18-year-old suspect in the stabbing death of Frisco, Texas track star Austin Metcalf was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for first-degree murder.

"For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony — which they did," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.

"With that indictment, the case now moves formally into the court system," he said. "From this point forward, we’ll continue doing our part — fully and fairly — to pursue justice under the law. The trial schedule will be set by the court. But when the time comes, we’ll be ready."

Jeff Metcalf, Austin's father, told Fox News Digital that he is happy to see the legal process playing out, but that nothing will bring his son back.

"I am pleased that we are moving forward," he said. "With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back."

In response to the indictment, Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, posted a video statement on his law firm's website.

"Today's indictment is an expected and routine step in the legal process," he said, adding that there is an indictment in nearly every felony case.

Howard noted that "only in a trial that the full story can be heard, and that impartial justice can be done."

"We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense," he said.

Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death at an April 2 track meet in Frisco, where a dispute broke out inside Memorial High School's tent. Anthony was a student at Centennial High School, also in Frisco. Both were 17 at the time.

The arrest report from the incident said Anthony "grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside it" and told Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens."

In the next moment, a witness told police that Anthony "reached into his bag and the male took a knife out of the bag and stabbed Austin."

The witness told the officer that Anthony deserted the scene following the stabbing. Metcalf died in his twin brother's arms.

Anthony allegedly told the responding school resource officer , who cuffed him upon arrival at the scene, that he was protecting himself. The officer also noted blood on Anthony's left middle finger.

One officer at the scene referred to Anthony as the alleged suspect, and Anthony made a "spontaneous statement," according to the report: "I'm not alleged, I did it."

After initially being held on $1 million bond, Anthony's bond was reduced to $250,000, and he was released to home confinement. A trial date has not yet been set.

The Anthony family's spokesperson did not immediately return a comment request.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.