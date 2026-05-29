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Ohio

Mackenzie Shirilla's texts surface as 'hell on wheels' driver's appeal collides with Netflix's 'The Crash'

Shirilla's appeal moves to the Ohio Supreme Court as her case gains renewed attention from Netflix's 'The Crash'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Police bodycam shows bizarre post-arrest behavior of teen who killed boyfriend Video

Police bodycam shows bizarre post-arrest behavior of teen who killed boyfriend

Authorities in Ohio released bodycam footage showing the twisted behavior of Mackenzie Shirilla who crashed her car into a wall at over 100mph to kill her boyfriend in 2022. (Credit: Strongsville Police Department)

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Newly released jail calls and text messages are shedding fresh light on the case of Mackenzie Shirilla, the Ohio woman dubbed "hell on wheels," whose murder conviction is back in the spotlight thanks to Netflix’s "The Crash."

Shirilla, now 21, is serving two concurrent terms of 15 years to life in person for killing Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, after prosecutors said she deliberately slammed her Toyota Camry into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio, on July 31, 2022. Prosecutors argued at trial that Shirilla smashed into the building to end her toxic relationship with Russo, and Flanagan just happened to be along for the ride.

"This was not reckless driving. This was murder. She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The mission was death."

The records, released by Strongsville Police Department and reported by Fox 8, come as Shirilla recently asked the Ohio Supreme Court to review her case for an appeal.

OHIO TEEN WHO INTENTIONALLY KILLED BOYFRIEND IN HIGH-SPEED CRASH LEFT TWISTED ONLINE TRIBUTES TO HIM

Mackenzie Shirilla standing in police custody after car crash

Mackenzie Shirilla crashed her car into a wall on July 31, 2022, killing Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan. (Strongsville Police Department)

Shirilla's case is back in the limelight after Netflix's new series, "The Crash."

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What has happened since 'The Crash'?

Since the documentary was released on May 15, police have released text messages between Shirilla and her boyfriend, Russo, as well as jailhouse calls and bodycam footage from the day of the crash, according to Fox 8.

The texts, reviewed by the local outlet, reveal that Shirilla complained to Russo about blackouts years before the crash and again just weeks before it, including a July 2, 2022, message in which she described what she called her "worst black out."

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Shirilla’s attorneys have argued that medical evidence could support her claim that she blacked out before the July 31, 2022, crash that killed Russo and Flanagan.

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Mackenzie Shirilla sitting behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry and a portrait of Davion Flanagan

Mackenzie Shirilla sits behind the wheel of her Toyota Camry alongside a photo of Davion Flanagan, one of two men she was convicted of murdering. (Instagram)

But other messages painted a darker picture of the couple’s relationship. Shirilla reportedly messaged, "THIS IS WHY I J WANNA F---ING KMS [kill myself]" and "I’m gonna kill someone."

In another message, according to Fox 8, she told Russo to "treat the girl who would die for you a little better."

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In March 2022, Russo allegedly texted that Shirilla "hit me" and "tried to throw a rock at me."

Along with the new text messages, her father, Steve Shirilla, has been placed on administrative leave from his job at a Catholic school for participating in the documentary, according to WOIO-TV.

According to the outlet, the school, Mary Queen of Peace School, sent a letter to families said that is investigating claims that a teacher at the school "has demonstrated poor judgment."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Mary Queen of Peace School for comment.

Mackenzie Shirilla looking on during her sentencing in a courtroom

Mackenzie Shirilla looks on during her sentencing in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. She was found guilty of four counts of murder and other charges related to the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and his friend, Davion Flanagan, in July 2022.

The messages have resurfaced as Shirilla’s lawyers asked the Ohio Supreme Court to review whether her postconviction claims should be heard after a lower court ruled her petition was filed one day too late.

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In a filing with the Ohio Supreme Court reviewed by Fox News Digital, Shirilla’s attorneys argue her trial lawyers failed to adequately investigate evidence that she suffered from Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS. The syndrome they say could have caused her to lose consciousness before the crash.

The defense says the condition was only "cursorily referenced" at trial, despite Shirilla and her family allegedly putting her attorneys on notice about it. Her lawyers now argue trial counsel should have dug deeper and sought expert testimony to explain whether POTS could account for Shirilla’s failure to brake before impact.

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Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley "believes without question that Mackenzie Shirilla is guilty of murder," his office said in a May 27 statement.

"We are confident that any court that reviews this case will come to the same conclusion."

Before delivering her verdict in 2023, Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy Margaret Russo said Shirilla was on a "mission."

"This was not reckless driving. This was murder," the judge said at the time as Shirilla wept in court. "She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The mission was death."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Shiirilla's attorneys for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten

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