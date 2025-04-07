Texas track meet stabbing suspect told Austin Metcalf ‘see what happens’ as tent dispute turned deadly: docs

The 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a fellow teen at a Texas track meet warned him, "touch me and see what happens," according to a police report that has provided new details about the tent-side dispute.

Authorities have charged Karmelo Anthony, a student-athlete from Frisco Centennial High School, with murder after he allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, to death on Wednesday morning over a seating dispute.

An arrest report obtained by Fox News sheds new light on the pre-stabbing clash after Metcalf reportedly told Anthony that he needed to move out of the Memorial team's tent, a witness told Frisco police. The report noted that Anthony "grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside it" and said, "Touch me and see what happens."

"Austin stood up and pushed the male to get him out of the tent," the arrest report said.

In the next moment, the witness told police that Anthony "reached into his bag and the male took a knife out of the bag and stabbed Austin."

The witness told the officer that Anthony deserted the scene following the stabbing. Metcalf, 17, died in his twin brother's arms.

Officers noted that his twin brother, Hunter, was "hysterical" at the scene as authorities talked to witnesses about the tent confrontation, the arrest report noted.

A school resource officer was the first to arrive at the scene and confront Anthony, the police report said.

"I was protecting myself," Anthony said. "He put his hands on me."

Anthony was placed in handcuffs at the scene, police said. An officer noted in the arrest report that there was "blood on his [Anthony's] left middle finger."

One officer at the scene referred to Anthony as the alleged suspect, and Anthony made a "spontanteous statement," according to the report: "I'm not alleged, I did it."

Anthony also asked the officers if Metcalf was "going to be OK" and asked if what happened could be considered "self-defense," the report said.

Hunter Metcalf, who spoke on "The Will Cain Show" Wednesday alongside his grieving mother, Meghan, recalled the moment he saw his brother with a wound to his chest after the altercation.

"I whipped my head around, and then all of a sudden I see him running down the bleachers just grabbing his chest… I put my hand on there, tried to make [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked in his eyes. I just saw his soul leave, and it took my soul, too," Hunter said.

An online fundraiser for Anthony has collected about $150,000 in donations.

"The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful," the Anthony family said in a statement on the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo. "As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever."

The fund, called the Help Karmelo Official Fund, was set up to support "Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time."

Anthony is being held in a Collin County jail on $1 million bail. Fox News Digital has reached out to his attorney and the Frisco Police Department for comment.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin and Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.