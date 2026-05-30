California neighborhood on alert after bat found near sidewalk tests positive for rabies virus

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A rabid bat found near a California neighborhood has prompted health officials to urge residents to avoid contact with wildlife and seek immediate medical attention if they believe they may have been exposed.

On May 26, a bat was found near Palo Verde Common in South Fremont, close to a sidewalk and "within reachable distance of pedestrians and animals," the Fremont Police Department said.

Alameda County Vector Control confirmed Thursday that the bat tested positive for rabies.

The agency said it is investigating the incident but noted there are currently no known human or animal exposures linked to the bat.

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Residents in the area have been notified about the incident and the risks associated with rabies exposure, officials said.

"Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus that affects the brain and nervous system," police said in a news release.

"It is preventable if the exposed person or animal receives a series of rabies vaccine shots as soon as possible after exposure," the release added.

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Authorities advised anyone who may have touched or been bitten by the bat to contact the Alameda County Public Health Acute Communicable Disease Program at 510-267-3250 and seek immediate medical attention.

Officials also warned residents to avoid contact with bats and other wild animals that may carry rabies.

Animals commonly associated with rabies include skunks, foxes, coyotes and raccoons.

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"Unvaccinated dogs and cats are considered to be at medium to high risk of contracting and potentially spreading the rabies virus," police said.

"If you find a sick or dead animal, do not touch it," the release continued, adding that unusual animal behavior should be reported to Fremont Animal Services or the Alameda County Public Health Department.

Authorities also warned residents not to handle bats found in homes or yards.

Officials recommended several preventative measures, including keeping pets vaccinated against rabies.

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Residents are also encouraged to keep pets confined to their property and remove outdoor food sources that may attract wildlife.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Fremont Police Department for an update on the incident.