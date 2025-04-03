Mourning mother, twin brother of slain Texas teen speak out: 'Lost my best friend in the blink of an eye'

Choking back tears, the grieving Texas mother and twin brother of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf struggled to explain the devastation they feel after he was stabbed to death in a terrifying scene at a track meet in Frisco, Texas.

Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was stabbed in the chest allegedly by 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, a student-athlete from Frisco Centennial High School. The altercation reportedly began as a seating dispute as the teams waited for the delayed competition to begin.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

"My son is gone, and I don't really have words," Meghan Metcalf wept Thursday on "The Will Cain Show." "He's just going to be so missed by mostly our family, but this whole community has really wrapped their arms around us. If I could say anything to the nation, I would say to make sure that you just hug your babies tight. Because you don't know when [is] the last time you get to do it."

Austin was "extremely smart" and a "highly recruited" football player, and his twin brother Hunter remembered him as "just a great person overall" who was "always there to check on me and keep me straight, so I wouldn't be in trouble."

Hunter Metcalf recounted the unthinkable tragedy Thursday on "The Will Cain Show." He explained that the brothers noticed the suspect near their team tent. When the brother tried to question the suspect, the situation escalated.

"My brother stepped in. He started being how he always is. We're just brothers, just having my back. Things started getting more like higher intensity and the kid said some, like, aggressive stuff — like, reckless stuff — and Austin tried to handle the problem," Hunter said, recounting Austin's final moments.

"I whipped my head around and then all of a sudden I see him running down the bleachers just grabbing his chest… I put my hand on there, tried to make it [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked in his eyes. I just saw his soul leave, and it took my soul, too."

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. at Kuykendall Stadium at the University Interscholasic League's District 11-5A championship meet. Anthony attends Frisco Centennial, roughly 7 miles away from Frisco Memorial.

According to the Frisco Independent School District, the meet was suspended shortly after the incident. The ISD added that the stadium "was immediately secured, and students were released and sent back to their home campus on FISD buses with expediency."

Meanwhile, the Metcalf family is grappling with rage and grief over the sudden loss of Austin.

"I am so angry at that boy. It's just not fair," Meghan cried out.

The Metcalf family’s church held a vigil in Austin's honor on Wednesday night, drawing hundreds of people.

"17 years, my best friend, just there in the blink of an eye, I lost him. So I'm not at that point to forgive and forget, but eventually I will," Hunter said.

"I just pray for [the suspect's] family. I pray that they understand what we're going through as well."

A GoFundMe page was started by Austin's father, Jeff Metcalf, to help the family heal.

Fox News Digital's Madison Colombo and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.