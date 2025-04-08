New lawyers for Texas teen stabbing suspect seek lower bond, ask public not to rush to judgment

Newly hired attorneys for Karmelo Anthony, accused of stabbing teen track star Austin Metcalf to death at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, last week, are asking the public to be patient and not rush to judgment in the case.

"Karmelo and the entire Anthony family are sincerely saddened that a life was lost and offer their condolences to the family of Austin Metcalf," according to a statement from Bill Clark of the Clark Law Firm and Kim Cole of K Cole Law, Anthony's new legal defense team.

The family also asked that the public not jump to conclusions.

"During this difficult time, we urge the public to refrain from rushing to judgment before all the facts and evidence are presented. Karmelo, like all citizens of the United States, is entitled to a fair and impartial legal process; we are committed to ensuring that Karmelo's rights are indeed protected throughout each phase of the criminal justice system," the lawyers said.

Clark and Cole confirmed in the release that they are seeking to reduce Anthony's bond from the current $1 million, which they called "excessive."

Anthony faces first-degree murder charges and is being held in the Collin County Jail.

"This will certainly be a long road ahead and during this challenging time, we ask for prayers for both families and we ask for your patience and respect for the legal process as we seek the truth," the attorneys said in the statement.

Metcalf, 17, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was stabbed to death after an altercation during a championship track meet in Frisco last Wednesday. The dispute arose over a seating arrangement inside a tent.

According to an arrest report obtained by Fox News, Metcalf told Anthony he needed to leave the Memorial High School tent before Anthony "grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside it" and said, "Touch me and see what happens."

"Austin stood up and pushed the male to get him out of the tent," the arrest report said.

The first person to confront Anthony was a school resource officer, according to the report.

"I was protecting myself," Anthony said. "He put his hands on me."

Anthony was placed in handcuffs at the scene, police said. An officer noted in the arrest report that there was "blood on his [Anthony's] left middle finger."

The report says that during the arrest, Anthony made a "spontaneous statement" saying, "I'm not alleged, I did it."

He also asked whether Metcalf would be OK, and whether his actions could be considered self-defense.

Meanwhile, donations and comments of support for Anthony continue to pour in on a GiveSendGo online fundraiser set up by Anthony's family.

The Help Karmelo Official Fund has garnered more than $218,000 in donations as of Tuesday morning. Nearly 6,500 people have contributed to the fund.

"It’s not much but I hope it helps. Karmelo has support from all over the country," one Tuesday morning donor said.

"Praying for your healing against bullying. My support is with you," said another.

Fox News Digital reached out to Clark and Cole for comment.

Fox News' Sarah Runpf-Whitten and Brooke Taylor contributed to this report.