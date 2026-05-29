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Eight riders left dangling atop 100-foot roller coaster for over three hours at Texas amusement park

Galveston firefighters used a ladder truck to remove passengers one by one from the Iron Shark ride at Pleasure Pier

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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Roller coaster riders rescued after being stranded more than 3 hours above Texas amusement park Video

Roller coaster riders rescued after being stranded more than 3 hours above Texas amusement park

Video shows firefighters using safety harnesses and a tower truck to rescue passengers one by one after the Iron Shark roller coaster became stuck at Galveston’s Pleasure Pier.

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Eight riders were left dangling near the top of a towering roller coaster for more than three hours before firefighters rescued them one by one at a Texas amusement park, officials said.

The Galveston Police Department said authorities responded around 5:35 p.m. Thursday to Pleasure Pier in Galveston, where the Iron Shark roller coaster malfunctioned.

Officials said eight people were aboard the ride when it became stuck.

The Galveston Fire Department used a ladder truck to remove the stranded passengers one by one using safety harnesses, a process that took roughly three and a half hours to complete.

SIX FLAGS GUESTS STRANDED 245 FEET IN AIR AFTER POWER OUTAGE FORCES COASTER EVACUATION

The Iron Shark roller coaster malfunctioned during its initial ascent

The Iron Shark roller coaster malfunctioned during its initial ascent, leaving eight riders stranded high above the pier. (FOX 26 Houston)

The malfunction was captured live by local television stations, showing passengers stranded near the top of the ride’s 100-foot vertical lift hill.

The Houston Independent School District confirmed that some of the riders were students participating in a field trip organized by Energized for STEM Academy Middle School and Energized for STEM Academy High School, two HISD in-district charter schools, FOX 26 Houston reported.

"We are grateful that all students, staff, and chaperones are safe. School administration is in direct contact with the families of all students who were on the trip. We are thankful for the rescue efforts of the first responders and park personnel," the district said in a statement.

STARTLING FOOTAGE FROM AMUSEMENT PARK SHOWS THRILL RIDE HALTED AS GUESTS WAIT IN MIDAIR

Firefighters used a ladder truck and safety harnesses to rescue passengers one by one from the stalled roller coaster.

Firefighters used a ladder truck and safety harnesses to rescue passengers one by one from the stalled roller coaster. (FOX 26 Houston)

Officials have not said what caused the ride to malfunction.

"The ride experienced a malfunction at its initial ascent," Pleasure Pier COO Terry Turney said in a statement. "However, as designed, it immediately stopped to keep everyone safe."

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Eight passengers were stranded near the top of the Iron Shark roller coaster

Eight passengers were stranded near the top of the Iron Shark roller coaster for more than three hours after the ride malfunctioned at Galveston’s Pleasure Pier. (Galveston Fire Department)

"Our focus immediately shifted to the safety of our guests," Turney continued. "Therefore, we contacted the Fire Department to assist, ensuring all guests were safely removed from the ride."

Turney said the ride will undergo a thorough inspection before returning to service.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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