Eight riders left dangling atop 100-foot roller coaster for over three hours at Texas amusement park

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Eight riders were left dangling near the top of a towering roller coaster for more than three hours before firefighters rescued them one by one at a Texas amusement park, officials said.

The Galveston Police Department said authorities responded around 5:35 p.m. Thursday to Pleasure Pier in Galveston, where the Iron Shark roller coaster malfunctioned.

Officials said eight people were aboard the ride when it became stuck.

The Galveston Fire Department used a ladder truck to remove the stranded passengers one by one using safety harnesses, a process that took roughly three and a half hours to complete.

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The malfunction was captured live by local television stations, showing passengers stranded near the top of the ride’s 100-foot vertical lift hill.

The Houston Independent School District confirmed that some of the riders were students participating in a field trip organized by Energized for STEM Academy Middle School and Energized for STEM Academy High School, two HISD in-district charter schools, FOX 26 Houston reported.

"We are grateful that all students, staff, and chaperones are safe. School administration is in direct contact with the families of all students who were on the trip. We are thankful for the rescue efforts of the first responders and park personnel," the district said in a statement.

STARTLING FOOTAGE FROM AMUSEMENT PARK SHOWS THRILL RIDE HALTED AS GUESTS WAIT IN MIDAIR

Officials have not said what caused the ride to malfunction.

"The ride experienced a malfunction at its initial ascent," Pleasure Pier COO Terry Turney said in a statement. "However, as designed, it immediately stopped to keep everyone safe."

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"Our focus immediately shifted to the safety of our guests," Turney continued. "Therefore, we contacted the Fire Department to assist, ensuring all guests were safely removed from the ride."

Turney said the ride will undergo a thorough inspection before returning to service.