Gov. Sherrill blames ICE, defends rioters after deploying troopers to quell violent mob

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Organized rioters defied an order from the State Police state police to relocate to a nearby "First Amendment zone" Friday night, sparking a brutal clash between law enforcement and rioters.

The mob clashed directly with State Police riot control officers, despite Gov. Mikie Sherrill insisting that law enforcement was there to protect the rioters from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

"For your security, we need you to relocate to the First Amendment zone," a police officer told the crowd over a PA system.

"We will not, we will not, I’m expressing my First Amendment right here," members of the crowd replied.

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CLASH WITH FEDERAL AGENTS OUTSIDE NEWARK DETENTION CENTER

Several hours later, troopers, including some on horseback, deployed heavy riot control tactics, including noise bombs, tear gas grenades, pepper spray and riot shields in an attempt to disperse the mob. The police had established barriers for the zone earlier in the afternoon, which rioters commandeered to fight back against police.

"My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe – and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety," Sherrill posted to X Saturday morning after the riot. "We know that lives would be at risk were that to happen. And I will not accept that risk."

PROTESTERS CLASH WITH ICE AS NJ DETENTION FACILITY DEMONSTRATIONS CONTINUE

"This was absolutely necessary to protect public safety, and avoid escalation from ICE," she added.

New Jersey is considered a "sanctuary state," where cooperation between federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement is extremely limited.

While Sherrill posted that ICE agents were a threat to the community, ICE posted to X that they were grateful for the police presence and that it was critical in controlling the violent rioters.

MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING FEDERAL OFFICERS AFTER ALLEGEDLY BITING ICE AGENTS AT NEWARK ANTI-ICE PROTEST

"Thank you, @NJSP for cooperating with us to restore law and order," ICE posted. "This partnership sends a clear message: assaults, threats, and abuse towards law enforcement officers WILL NOT be tolerated."

The Department of Homeland Security also posted its appreciation for local law enforcement.

"Our heroic @ICEgov officers have been bitten and faced death threats and assaults from violent rioters in New Jersey," DHS said.

ANTI-ICE AGITATOR CHARGED WITH ALLEGEDLY BITING OFFICERS DURING DELANEY HALL CLASHES

"Thank you to the New Jersey state police for cooperating with us to restore law and order and help keep our officers safe."

Rioters were well organized, with a tent just outside of the main protest site stocked full with thousands of water bottles and supplies.

Rioters claim illegal migrants being held at the detention center have been mistreated, although DHS said that the inmates are well-fed and even paid for work they complete on site. DHS said that inmates being held in the facility have mostly committed crimes in the U.S. in addition to being in the country illegally.

ICE agents fired rounds of pepper balls into the crowd and state law enforcement moved in, but the main battle between local police and rioters left vehicles smashed and many doused with pepper spray and tear gas.

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The heated events of Friday night marked the seventh day for agitators protesting outside of the facility.

Counter-protesters and pro-ICE groups attended a demonstration on Saturday morning, where police presence was even greater than Friday night.