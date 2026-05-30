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Homeland Security

Gov. Sherrill blames ICE, defends rioters after deploying troopers to quell violent mob

Friday's confrontation marked the seventh day of protests outside Delaney Hall, with organized supplies for rioters

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell Fox News
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Rioters defy state police order to protest in ‘first amendment zone’ at Delaney Hall Video

Rioters defy state police order to protest in ‘first amendment zone’ at Delaney Hall

Violent rioters defied police orders to designate to the zone at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday night, ultimately leading to a brutal clash between agitators and law enforcement hours later.

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NEWARK, N.J. – Organized rioters defied an order from the State Police state police to relocate to a nearby "First Amendment zone" Friday night, sparking a brutal clash between law enforcement and rioters. 

The mob clashed directly with State Police riot control officers, despite Gov. Mikie Sherrill insisting that law enforcement was there to protect the rioters from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. 

"For your security, we need you to relocate to the First Amendment zone," a police officer told the crowd over a PA system. 

"We will not, we will not, I’m expressing my First Amendment right here," members of the crowd replied.

Rioters clashed with police at an ICE facility in Newark, NJ.

Rioters clashed with police on Friday night at the Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey. (John Taggart for Fox News Digital)

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CLASH WITH FEDERAL AGENTS OUTSIDE NEWARK DETENTION CENTER

Several hours later, troopers, including some on horseback, deployed heavy riot control tactics, including noise bombs, tear gas grenades, pepper spray and riot shields in an attempt to disperse the mob. The police had established barriers for the zone earlier in the afternoon, which rioters commandeered to fight back against police.

"My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe – and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety," Sherrill posted to X Saturday morning after the riot. "We know that lives would be at risk were that to happen. And I will not accept that risk."

ICE car in Newark, New Jersey smashed

Rioters smashed and wrecked ICE vehicles at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey on Friday night (John Taggart for Fox News Digital)

PROTESTERS CLASH WITH ICE AS NJ DETENTION FACILITY DEMONSTRATIONS CONTINUE

"This was absolutely necessary to protect public safety, and avoid escalation from ICE," she added. 

New Jersey is considered a "sanctuary state," where cooperation between federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement is extremely limited.

While Sherrill posted that ICE agents were a threat to the community, ICE posted to X that they were grateful for the police presence and that it was critical in controlling the violent rioters.

MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING FEDERAL OFFICERS AFTER ALLEGEDLY BITING ICE AGENTS AT NEWARK ANTI-ICE PROTEST

ICE agents aside from Mikie Sherrill

ICE agents aside from New Jersey Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital; Governor Mikie Sherrill)

"Thank you, @NJSP for cooperating with us to restore law and order," ICE posted. "This partnership sends a clear message: assaults, threats, and abuse towards law enforcement officers WILL NOT be tolerated."

The Department of Homeland Security also posted its appreciation for local law enforcement. 

"Our heroic @ICEgov officers have been bitten and faced death threats and assaults from violent rioters in New Jersey," DHS said.

ANTI-ICE AGITATOR CHARGED WITH ALLEGEDLY BITING OFFICERS DURING DELANEY HALL CLASHES

"Thank you to the New Jersey state police for cooperating with us to restore law and order and help keep our officers safe."

Rioters were well organized, with a tent just outside of the main protest site stocked full with thousands of water bottles and supplies.

Police on horseback in Newark, New Jersey facing rioters

Police and rioters battled outside of Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, charging rioters on horseback. (John Taggart for Fox News Digital)

Rioters claim illegal migrants being held at the detention center have been mistreated, although DHS said that the inmates are well-fed and even paid for work they complete on site. DHS said that inmates being held in the facility have mostly committed crimes in the U.S. in addition to being in the country illegally. 

ICE agents fired rounds of pepper balls into the crowd and state law enforcement moved in, but the main battle between local police and rioters left vehicles smashed and many doused with pepper spray and tear gas.

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Water bottles stacked up for rioters in an organized demonstration that led to a clash with police.

Rioters were organized and calculated in providing waters and other items to agitators during the clash with police on Friday night. (John Taggart for Fox News Digital)

The heated events of Friday night marked the seventh day for agitators protesting outside of the facility.

Counter-protesters and pro-ICE groups attended a demonstration on Saturday morning, where police presence was even greater than Friday night.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

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