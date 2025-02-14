Judge deals blow to Trump's move saving American taxpayers' wallets and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. Judge blocks Trump's latest cuts

2. Vance's unequivocal warning for Putin

3. RFK Jr's first steps for MAHA

‘TERRORIST THREAT’ – Ukraine blames Russia for drone attack on Chernobyl’s protective shell. Continue reading …

SHUT DOWN – Trump tells reporter ‘nobody watches’ her network because it has ‘no credibility.' Continue reading …

BAD ROMANCE – Love-tangled murder cases intertwine with state trooper linked to sultry text messages. Continue reading …

BLAST FROM THE PAST – Blake Lively admits she ‘poisoned’ entire cast against co-star in resurfaced interview. Continue reading …

'IT'S CANCELED' – EPA chief exposes Biden admin’s $50,000,000 gift to ‘left-wing advocacy group.' Continue reading …

ON THE RECORD – Dem lawmakers answer USAID funding questions after bombshell report. Continue reading …

HEALTHY LIVING – RFK Jr lays out top health and wellness priorities. Continue reading …

UNDERGOING TESTS – Pope Francis hospitalized for bronchitis treatment, Vatican says. Continue reading …

RESULTS ARE IN – Independent voters react to Dems’ hostile rhetoric against President Trump. Continue reading …

WHY SO BLUE? – Liberal women are the least happy group in America, according to a new study. Continue reading …

NOT 'CUTE’ – 'Work spouse' Valentine's cards spark hot debate about workplace relationships. Continue reading …

'BIG SUPPORTER' – Despite locals of deep blue city backing the mayor's resistance to deportations, some supporters can be found. Continue reading …

JENNA LEVENTOFF – Trump needs to do three big things to protect free speech. Continue reading …

ANSON FRERICKS – Costco and investors could pay big time for its DEI policies. Continue reading …

WHALE OF A TALE – Terrifying moment monstrous mammal swallows kayaker whole. Continue reading …

KICKIN' IT – ‘Karate Kid’ star shares the secret behind his successful marriage to wife of 38 years. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Which Philadelphia Eagle flew highest? Whose controversial 'gift room' is this? Take the quiz here …

EATING RIGHT – Relationship-focused recipes use 'best ingredients' and don't require ‘overwork.’ Continue reading …

WINE & DINE (AT HOME) – These simple meals can please everyone. See video …

JAMES IUORIO – Markets are 'expressing some relief' over tariffs, and it's ‘the right response.’ See video …

RACHEL BOVARD – The Trump admin has 'thrown open the door' to independent media. See video …





What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













