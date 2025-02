President Donald Trump locked horns with CNN's Kaitlan Collins as he signed a reciprocal tariff plan at the White House Thursday, saying her network has "no credibility."

As he held up the signed plan for the cameras of the press gathered in the Oval Office, Collins began asking, "Mr. President, you won the White House, in part, because of high inflation. If your tariffs make prices go up-"

"Excuse me," Trump replied, "We haven't asked you to speak yet."

Trump then answered questions from reporters about the military conflict in Ukraine, saying he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the war to end.

"I believe he wants peace," Trump told one reporter. "I believe that President Putin- when I spoke to him yesterday- I know him very well. I think he wants peace. Yeah, I think he would tell me if he didn’t. I would like to see peace."

"Do you trust President Putin?" Collins asked.

Trump said Russia wants the war to end, arguing that the conflict easily could have been avoided.

"I believe that — yeah, I believe that he would like to see something happen. I trust him on the subject. I think he would like to see something happen. I think it could have happened a long time ago," Trump said. "I think Biden — number one, it shouldn’t have started, but it did, and now all those cities are knocked down, like demolition sites."

Trump went on to argue that some sort of negotiation to stop the war "should have been done by Biden years ago. This should have never been allowed to happen. I know he’s a friend of yours," he said to Collins.

"But couldn’t Putin just withdraw-" she began.

"He’s a friend of CNN. That’s why nobody watches CNN anymore, because they have no credibility," Trump said, before moving on.