Relationship-focused recipes use 'best ingredients' and don't require 'overwork'

Cooking dinner for a loved one shouldn't be complicated.

And it shouldn't take long, either.

That's the philosophy shared by Randy and Katherine Feltis of Barrie, Ontario, who have built a loyal following on TikTok and other social media platforms with their brand "Katherine Wants." (See the video at the top of this article.)

The formula is simple: Whatever the Canadian chef's wife wants, he cooks for her.

Now he's sharing his recipes widely through their debut cookbook, "Katherine Wants, Randy Cooks: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook."

The cookbook is divided into different relationship stages — beginning with "First Date" and concluding with "Growing Old Together."

"It's different than your average cookbook where you're looking at soups and salads, and it's broken down that way," said Katherine Feltis.

There's also a cocktail chapter — "because that's important in dating," her husband added.

The couple recommended two recipes to Fox News Digital that could make perfect meals for Valentine's Day and well beyond.

Both the pistachio chive-crusted rack of lamb with mint sauce and tartiflette are sophisticated dishes — "but you're not going to be spending the whole day in the kitchen," Katherine Feltis said.

"You don't want to overwork yourself," Randy Feltis advised.

"You just want to buy the best ingredients possible, cook them properly and move forward."

Pistachio chive-crusted rack of lamb with mint sauce

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 13 minutes to rest

Cook time: 20 minutes

"If you're looking to pull out the big guns, lamb is always the answer – and especially rack of lamb," the couple say in the book. "This particular preparation is so packed with flavor and so tender, with a satisfying bit of crunch on top. It's a cause for celebration."

Ingredients

2 full racks of lamb (2 pounds each), frenched

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 cup shelled pistachios, chopped

¼ cup thinly sliced fresh chives

Mint sauce

(Makes ¾ cup)

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ cup dry red wine

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ cup chopped fresh mint

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

1. Score the fat caps on the racks of lamb and season on all sides with salt and pepper.

2. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

3. Place a rack of lamb fat cap side down in a large cast-iron frying pan over medium heat; render the fat for about 4 minutes. Drain the fat and repeat with the second rack.

4. Place both racks fat side up in the pan, transfer the pan to the oven, and roast for 8 minutes, or until the internal temperature hits 100°F. Remove and let rest for 5 minutes, then flip the racks of lamb fat side down. Return the pan to the oven and continue roasting until the internal temperature reaches 120°F, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove and let rest for 8 minutes.

5. While the lamb is resting, make the mint sauce. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, dissolve the sugar in the wine, then stir in the vinegar. Transfer the mixture to a serving bowl and, once completely cool, stir in the mint, salt, and pepper.

6. Paint the lamb with the mustard and crust with the pistachios and chives. Roast for 2 more minutes, just to toast the nuts. Remove and carve between the ribs. Serve with the mint sauce on the side.

"Love tap": "Frenching the racks of lamb makes this dish look so much more sophisticated," the couple write in their book. "When frenching a rack of lamb, you're removing the meat and fat from the first 2 inches of bone. It's something you can do yourself at home (there are many tutorials on YouTube), or, if you prefer, you can ask your butcher to french the racks for you."

Tartiflette

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 28 minutes

"For Katherine, this dish checks all the boxes," writes Randy Feltis. "The nutty fingerling potatoes are her favorite. It pairs perfectly with smoky bacon and creamy cheese and is a big pan of French goodness, which your significant other's parents will love."

Ingredients

½ cup bacon lardons

1 medium white onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 cup dry white wine

1½ pounds fingerling potatoes, cooked and cut on the bias into ⅓-inch slices

2 cups sour cream (full fat)

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (1-pound) wheel Reblochon or Brie, sliced into ¼-inch-wide strips

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. In a 10-inch cast-iron frying pan over medium-high heat, crisp up the bacon lardons and remove, leaving the fat in the pan.

3. Lower the heat to medium and cook the onion and garlic in the bacon fat until browned, then bring the bacon back to the party. Deglaze the pan with the wine and cook until reduced by half.

4. Toss into a mixing bowl with the sliced potatoes and sour cream. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Transfer the potato mixture to the cast-iron pan and spread into an even layer.

5. Top with the cheese strips and bake until golden and delicious, about 15 minutes. You can stick a paring knife into the potatoes to make sure they are tender.

6. Remove and let rest for 8 minutes before serving to avoid burning yourself on this gorgeous girl.

"Love tap": "Reblochon, the traditional choice for tartiflette, is a very strong cheese, perfect for those looking for a big bang of flavor. Brie is a softer, more delicate substitute if that's your adventure."

"Katherine Wants, Randy Cooks: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook" copyright © 2025, is published by Victory Belt Publishing Inc. These recipes were shared with Fox News Digital.