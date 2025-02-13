Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Marco Rubio

Judge orders temporary reversal of Trump admin’s freeze on foreign aid

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers earlier this month that USAID could be abolished after its reorganization over the coming days

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
'Nobody' could argue all USAID money was 'well spent,' House Foreign Affairs member says Video

'Nobody' could argue all USAID money was 'well spent,' House Foreign Affairs member says

House Foreign Affairs Committee member Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., breaks down USAID's wasteful spending on 'America Reports.'

A federal judge late Thursday issued an order compelling the Trump administration to lift its three-week funding freeze on U.S. foreign aid.

Judge Amir Ali issued the order Thursday in U.S. district court in Washington in a lawsuit brought by two health organizations that receive U.S. funding for programs abroad.

In his order, Ali noted that the Trump administration argued it had to shut down funding for the thousands of U.S. Agency for International Development aid programs abroad to conduct a thorough review of each program and whether it should be eliminated.

TRUMP TEMPORARILY THWARTED IN DOGE MISSION TO END USAID

usaid

A bouquet of white flowers placed outside the headquarters of the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, is pictured, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

But the judge said that Trump officials failed to explain why a "blanket suspension" of foreign aid programs was necessary before the programs were more thoroughly reviewed. 

CLICK HERE TO GET TO THE FOX NEWS APP

USAID was established in 1961 under the Kennedy administration, operating as an independent agency that works closely with the State Department to allocate civilian foreign aid. Under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the agency could be abolished after its reorganization over the coming days, he said in a letter to bipartisan lawmakers on Feb. 3. 

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics