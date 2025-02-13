Trump team digs in, finds millions of wasted dollars at EPA, HUD with DOGE help

The new administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Lee Zeldin, said he has canceled a Biden-era $50 million environmental justice grant to an organization that believes "climate justice travels through a Free Palestine."

Zeldin, who was sworn in as the EPA administrator at the end of January, was a guest on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on Thursday, where he spoke about canceling the grant.

"Just earlier today, I canceled a $50 million grant to an organization called the Climate Justice Alliance," he said. "They say that climate justice runs through a free Palestine. I think that the American taxpayer wouldn't want $50 million going to this left-wing advocacy group. It’s canceled."

Zeldin also noted that Congress has advocated against the grant.

The EPA also sent $160 million to a Canadian electric bus manufacturer under the Biden administration.

Zeldin said the Biden administration sent the full amount to the manufacturer, rather than making payments along the way as school buses were being produced.

Since receiving the money, he added, the company has declared bankruptcy.

"They still haven’t provided $95 million worth of school buses to the 55 school districts," Zeldin said. "It’s the American taxpayer that gets screwed."

On Wednesday, Zeldin announced his team had located $20 billion in taxpayer funds that the Biden administration purposely wasted.

Two months ago, a video featuring a Biden EPA political appointee circulated, with that individual talking about how they were "tossing gold bars off the Titanic," and rushing to get billions of tax dollars out the door before President Trump took office.

Zeldin spoke about the video on X, and said the gold bars were tax dollars, and "tossing them off the Titanic" meant the Biden administration knew they were wasting the money.

The new EPA administrator said his team has plans to recover the "gold bars" that were found "parked at an outside financial institution," which he did not mention by name.

As the EPA continues to find ways funds are being wasted, President Donald Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is being led by billionaire Elon Musk, also continues to go agency to agency in search of blown tax dollars.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Scott Turner announced the creation of the DOGE Task Force at HUD on Thursday.

"We will identify and eliminate any waste, fraud and abuse," Turner wrote on X. "Under President Trump’s leadership, business as usual is over."

He announced his team had identified $260 million in savings, just two days prior.

