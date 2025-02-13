Independent voters show significant disapproval of Democratic antics against President Trump

A focus group of voters showed Independents were disapproving of Democratic Party's antics of opposition to President Donald Trump.

Independent viewers in the focus group responded negatively to a protest from earlier this month when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., led a protest against Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The focus group consisted of 75 Democrats, 49 independents and 32 Republicans, and was represented by blue, yellow and red lines, respectively.

In the video, Schumer led chants of "we will win" and "we won't rest."

During Schumer’s chants, the dials showed unfavorable reactions from the independents and Republicans.

"Cringe," Lee Carter, pollster and president of Maslansky + Partners, told Fox News Digital of the Schumer video. "Nothing says ‘we want to help’ like a gaggle of 70-year-olds waving canes and shouting inanities. You'd think public figures would have more self-awareness and a desire to behave in a professional manner."

Another video, also viewed by the focus group, showed a Tuesday rally put on by the American Federation of Government Employees, also in protest of Trump and Musk.

"Which side are you on," the group sang, their specific rendition of 'Which Side Are You On?’ often sung during World War II. "Trump's coming for our unions. He wants us all to fail, and he wants us to bow to him. But we want him in jail. Which side are you on."

When the crowd sang the protest ballad, both the yellow line monitoring the independent reaction and the red line monitoring the Republican reaction dipped very low, while the blue line representing the Democrats remained steady.

One independent voter who viewed the footage said it "hovered back and forth between a tiny bit funny and very very cringe."

"If anyone thought for half a second that would engage or persuade a single person to think/do something different then we're in a really bad place," the independent voter added. "I also really hate messaging that talks about 'sides' and think this has been—continues to be a major weakness in Democratic spokespeople messaging."

A third video viewed by the focus group showed Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., at the American Federation of Government Employees protest, saying "I don't swear in public very well, but we have to f--k Trump."

"Please don't tell my children that I just did that," she added.

During Dexter’s calls to "f*ck Trump," the yellow line monitoring the independent reaction as well as the red line monitoring the Republican reaction also trended steadily downward, while the blue line monitoring the Democrat reaction remained flat.

Carter told Fox News Digital, "This is what Democrat opposition might fail to realize – this isn’t working. Even with people who agree with you."

One respondent in the focus group said of Trump, "Sad, to say the least. We may not all agree with everything he does - I certainly don't, but I respect the office of the Presidency and I respect the fact that he was elected with a majority. Get over yourself and be part of the solution."

