Newly sworn-in HHS Secretary RFK Jr. vows to tackle physical, as well as spiritual 'crisis' in the country

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed to bring "radical transparency" to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) hours after he was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in at the White House.

"We need somebody different who can come in and say, ‘I'm going to be a disruptor. I'm not going to let the food industry and the pharmaceutical industry run health policy anymore,’" he said in an exclusive interview Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." "We're going to make — we're going to turn health policy over to people who are actually concerned with public health."

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch administered the oath of office to Kennedy in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon with his wife, Cheryl Hines, family members and President Donald Trump looking on.

His confirmation capped a contentious nomination process as some lawmakers expressed concerns about his vaccine views and his goals for the agency’s future. The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy joined forces with Trump on the 2024 campaign trail, vowing to "Make America Healthy Again."

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was the lone Republican who voted against his confirmation.

"Individuals, parents, and families have a right to push for a healthier nation and demand the best possible scientific guidance on preventing and treating illness. But a record of trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions does not entitle Mr. Kennedy to lead these important efforts," read a statement in part from McConnell , who cited his own battle with childhood polio as an example of the effectiveness of vaccines.

Kennedy told Fox News host Laura Ingraham the country isn’t just facing a "health crisis," but a "spiritual" one as well.

He said he sensed while traveling across the country that some Americans feel "disconnected."

"You have a whole generation of kids that feel alienated, dispossessed, and they are in a[n] existential crisis , not only because their health is, you know — 77% of our kids can't qualify for military service. There's a [purpose] in their lives, and no sense of usefulness or effectiveness or connectedness to their communities," the 2024 independent presidential candidate explained.

Kennedy argued that the lack of connectedness is driving a chronic disease epidemic as well as depression, suicide, alcoholism and drug addiction.

"I think we have to address all of those things at the same time. We can't just say we're going to make you physically healthy," he said.

The newly sworn-in HHS secretary added that he’s been a recovering addict for over 40 years and wants to help people overcome impulses that are biologically hardwired.

The only way to do that, he said, is with a "spiritual realignment."

"A spiritual fire," Kennedy told Ingraham.

He explained that he believes Americans should have freedom of choice when it comes to the food they eat, but he wants "radical transparency" so people understand what’s going into their bodies.

"We have 10,000 additives in our food. The Europeans have 400. Many of the additives that we have are just illegal in Europe, and we need to move more and more toward the European standards," said the 71-year-old.

He vowed to investigate the impact of high-THC marijuana on people and not to take away anyone’s access to vaccines, but rather provide them with access to "good science."