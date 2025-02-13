Fox News Digital's News Quiz: February 14, 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs, and this U.S. city revealed its controversial "gift room" online. Can you guess the details in this week's News Quiz?

Test your knowledge of the biggest stories making headlines this week!

Looking for more?

A gifted golden pager created a buzz in our previous week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on Super Bowl stats, presidential portraits and culinary cravings in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!