Ukraine blames Russia for drone attack on Chernobyl's protective shell, Zelenskyy says damage 'significant'

An alleged drone struck the protective shell covering the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine early Friday, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pointing the finger at Russia.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported on X that overnight Thursday, the IAEA team at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement.

The site protects the remains of the nuclear reactor that exploded in Chernobyl in 1986 and was reportedly set ablaze after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck the NSC roof. Zelenskyy said initial assessments show "the damage to the shelter is significant."

Zelenskyy took to X stating that the incident occurred when allegedly a "Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter."

Surveillance footage from his posts shows the moment the drone impacts the dome, causing an explosion.

"The shelter at the Chernobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. The fire has been extinguished. As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored," Zelenskyy added. "According to initial assessments, the damage to the shelter is significant."

While the incident is currently still under investigation, Zelenskyy claimed the alleged attack was the result of a terrorist threat.

"This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world, together with America – all those committed to real security for humanity," Zelenskyy said in his post. "The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world. The shelter at the Chornobyl NPP was damaged by this drone."

Russia has denied any involvement.

The IAEA said its fire safety personnel were able to respond in minutes and there was no indication of a breach in NSC’s inner containment.

The agency also reported that there were currently no casualties, but are monitoring the situation and radiation levels inside and outside remain normal and stable.

The explosion comes as world leaders are meeting in Munich, Germany on Friday for the Munich Security Conference where the future of Ukraine and its ongoing war with Russia will be the top item on the agenda.