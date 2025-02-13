Expand / Collapse search
New poll shows liberal women the most unhappy, lonely

Liberal women between ages of 18-40 nearly three times as likely as conservative peers to report frequent feelings of loneliness

By Elizabeth Heckman , Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Liberal women are the least likely to report being fully satisfied with their lives and are far more likely to report feeling lonely often, according to a recently published poll.

The 2024 American Family Survey found that 37% of conservative women and 28% of moderate women, between the ages of 18-40, reported being "completely satisfied" with their lives, but just 12% of liberal women in the same age group said the same. 

Liberal women were also nearly three times more likely than conservative women to say they experienced loneliness at least a few times a week.

winter slump

Liberal women were far more likely than conservative women to report frequent feelings of loneliness, according to a new poll. (iStock)

Brad Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia and fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, said he believes there are a couple of reasons why conservative young women are more likely to be happier than their liberal counterparts.

"We've seen in the research that conservative women tend to be more likely to embrace a sense of agency and to have the sense that they are not, in any way, the victim of larger structural realities or forces," he told Fox News Digital.

"They're also less likely to catastrophize about public events and concerns," and "more likely to think of themselves as captains of their own fate," Wilcox added.

The poll also broke down the relationship status of the women surveyed.

Harris supporter on election night

Supporters react to early election results at Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' election night rally during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, at Howard University, in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2024. (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)

According to the data, 40% of liberal women reported being single, while 31% said they were married. For conservative women, 33% reported being single and 51% were married. The remaining women on both sides of the political aisle reported being "in a committed relationship" or "cohabiting" with a partner.

Wilcox said that marriage and family are an "enormous" source of meaning and purpose for most people, so it's not surprising that conservative women, who are more likely to be married, would also feel more satisfied with their lives in general.

Conservative women are also more likely to embrace the gender differences between men and women and prioritize family and attending religious services, he said, which also contributes to happiness.

couple holding hands

Close-up of couple holding hands with wedding rings. (iStock)

The American Family Survey is an annual, nationwide survey of 3,000 Americans. The 2024 poll was released in early February 2025, and conducted Aug. 22-29, 2024, by YouGov for Deseret News and the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University.

