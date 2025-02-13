'Cobra Kai' star Ralph Macchio says staying 'out of Hollywood’ is key to 38-year marriage

Ralph Macchio is sharing the secret to his successful marriage to his wife of 38 years.

During the "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 red-carpet finale premiere event, the actor said the key is to "stay out of Hollywood."

"I've always kept one foot in and one foot out," Macchio, 63, told Fox News Digital.

‘COBRA KAI’ STAR RALPH MACCHIO EXPLAINS WHY HE TURNED DOWN WILL SMITH’S ‘KARATE KID’ REMAKE

He credited his wife, Phyllis Fierro, 64, who "grounds and elevates" him and their kids.

Macchio met his wife when he was 15 years old. The couple tied the knot in August 1987. Several years later, they welcomed their daughter, Julia, in 1992 and son, Daniel, in 1995.

WATCH: 'COBRA KAI’ STAR RALPH MACCHIO SHARES KEY TO HIS SUCCESSFUL 38-YEAR MARRIAGE

Julia has followed in her father’s acting footsteps, as she appeared alongside Macchio in seasons 4 and 5 of Netflix’s hit show, "Cobra Kai."

Julia told Fox News Digital working with her dad has "been such a blessing."

"He's the best dad. He's so supportive… I've loved every second… I admire his work ethic and how he handles himself on a set and off of a set," she said.

RALPH MACCHIO PAYS TRIBUTE TO 'KARATE KID' ALMOST FOUR DECADES LATER AT NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS

WATCH: RALPH MACCHIO ON THE ‘LEGACY CAST’ OF ‘KARATE KID,’ FINAL SEASON OF ‘COBRA KAI’

Julia added, "I've learned a lot from watching him work and just seeing how he conducts himself… it's how I wanted to work as well. So, he's been a wonderful role model for me."

Since 2018, Macchio has been starring on the sequel series to the movie "The Karate Kid," which follows former enemies Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they open rival dojos.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

WATCH: MARIO LOPEZ SAYS 'KARATE KID' IS HIS GENERATION'S 'ROCKY'

Macchio told Fox News Digital that he didn’t expect "The Karate Kid" to be one of the biggest franchises of all time.

"I would love to say I knew it all along. I didn't know this much. I knew that Pat Morita and myself had something special there, and William Zabka, Elisabeth Shue… the cast felt strong," he remarked.

"No one could predict the level of success of that film, let alone this. This is beyond. But that's because we care so much. The writers give so much to the young cast, as well as the legacy cast, if you will."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: ROBYN LIVELY ON BEING PART OF ‘COBRA KAI’: ‘A DREAM COME TRUE’

Last summer, "The Karate Kid" celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The movie starred Hollywood newcomers Macchio and Zabka, as well as seasoned veterans, such as Morita and Martin Kove.

Originally released in 1984, the film focuses on the new kid in town, LaRusso, as he struggles to find his footing and accidentally steps on the toes of the town's biggest bully, Lawrence. He then finds himself taken under the wing of the older and wiser Mr. Miyagi (Morita), who teaches him how to defend himself and when to use his fists.

Despite showcasing his karate skills on screen for decades, Macchio admitted to Fox News Digital he’s never been in a fight in real life.

"I've never been. I've always negotiated myself out," the actor laughed. "I've had a push-shove match, a punch here or there, but as far as… a schoolyard fight or a street fight, I figure myself out of those. So far, now that I put that out there, I might be in trouble."

"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 is available to stream on Netflix.