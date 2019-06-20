Iran shoots down US drone in 'clear message'; Trump calls out 'unhinged' Dems in Fox exclusive

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today...

Iran shoots down US drone

Amid heightened tensions with the United States, a U.S. Navy MQ-4C high-altitude drone was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile Wednesday evening over the Strait of Hormuz in international airspace, a U.S. official told Fox News. A commander for Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the shooting sends "a clear message" to the U.S. He said while Iran has no intention of war with anyone, it's "ready for war."

The shootdown of the RQ-4 Global Hawk comes after the U.S. military previously alleged Iran fired a missile at another drone last week that responded to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. blames Iran for the attack on the ships; Tehran has denied the allegations. Iran recently has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium and threatened to boost its enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels, trying to pressure Europe for new terms to the 2015 nuclear deal. In recent weeks, the U.S. has sped an aircraft carrier to the Mideast and approved sending approximately 1,000 additional troops "to address air, naval, and ground-based threats" in the region. Mysterious attacks also have targeted oil tankers as Iranian-allied Houthi rebels launched bomb-laden drones into Saudi Arabia.

Fox News Exclusive: Trump says DOJ investigating whether his calls were secretly monitored

One day after formally launching his 2020 presidential bid, President Trump told Fox News' "Hannity" exclusively on Wednesday that investigators are working to determine whether his personal phone calls were secretly monitored by U.S. intelligence agencies during the 2016 campaign -- a possibility he called "the ultimate." The president also hammered House Democrats for putting his former top communication adviser Hope Hicks "through hell," after photos of Hicks testifying before a closed-door session on Capitol Hill earlier in the day leaked on social media. "What's happened to the Democrats? And in the meantime, they're not doing any work in Congress," Trump told Sean Hannity, calling the party "unhinged."

Hicks is executive vice president and chief communications officer for Fox Corp., of which Fox News is a subsidiary.

Biden, Booker clash over former VP's past work with segregationist senators

Democratic 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday that he was not going to apologize for invoking his ability decades ago to work with two segregationist Southern senators to “get things done.” A Fox News camera was rolling when Biden was asked if he was going to apologize for his remarks. “Apologize for what?” he responded. Later, Biden faced scorching criticism from his primary rivals, including two of the three black candidates running for the White House -- Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California – who raised serious concerns after Biden highlighted his ability to work with the segregationist senators. Booker said in a statement he was “disappointed” Biden had yet to issue an “immediate apology.”

Second aide to Senate Democrat charged in Kavanaugh 'doxing' plot

A second aide to Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is facing federal charges stemming from a scheme to publicly post the personal information of several Republican politicians amid the contentious confirmation hearings for now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The aide, Samantha Deforest Davis, was a staff assistant in Hassan’s office from August 2017 until last December. She was fired after Capitol Police discovered her possible involvement in the so-called "doxing" effort. Court documents accuse Davis of aiding 27-year-old Jackson A. Cosko, a former Hassan aide who has pleaded guilty to five federal offenses, including two counts of making public restricted personal information, and one count each of computer fraud, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

David Ortiz shooting a case of mistaken identity, Dominican officials say

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the intended target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9, according to the Dominican Republic’s lead prosecutor. Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said the shooting was result of mistaken identity, and the target was another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz, who was seated with the ex-baseball star on the night of the shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo. The Dominican Republic's attorney general and national police director told reporters that the attempted murder was ordered from the United States by Victor Hugo Gomez, an associate of Mexico's Gulf Cartel. They said Gomez had hired a gang of killers to eliminate his cousin, whom Gomez suspected of turning him in to Dominican drug investigators in 2011.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Heckling, drama mark House hearing on slavery reparations as top Dem asks, 'Why not now?'

Syrian refugee arrested in plot to bomb Pittsburgh church for ISIS, feds say.

McCain appears to use vulgarity during heated 'View' debate with Behar over Trump.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Mexico ratifies USMCA trade deal with US, Canada.

Schumer asks for probe into delay of Harriet Tubman $20 bill.

Art Laffer, 'Trumponomics' author, awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham shows how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., flunked history with her comments that officials are running concentration camps at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

CLICK HERE to find out what's on Fox News today!

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.

