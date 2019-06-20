Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History
This Day in History: June 20

The famous movie poster for 'Jaws' is seen above.

On this day, June 20 …

1975: Steven Spielberg's "Jaws," starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss and a mechanical shark nicknamed Bruce, is released by Universal Pictures.

Also on this day:

  • 1782: Congress approves the Great Seal of the United States, featuring the emblem of the bald eagle.
  • 1867: President Andrew Johnson announces the purchase of Alaska from the Russian government.
Lizzie Borden in an undated image.

  • 1893: A jury in New Bedford, Mass., finds Lizzie Borden not guilty of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.
  • 1921: U.S. Rep. Alice Mary Robertson, R-Okla., becomes the first woman to preside over a session of the House of Representatives.
  • 1967: Muhammad Ali is convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and is sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali's conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).
  • 1977: The Trans-Alaska oil pipeline is opened.
  • 1999: NATO formally ends its bombing of Yugoslavia after verifying the government had withdrawn its forces from the Serbian province of Kosovo.
  • 2001: Houston mother Andrea Yates drowns her five children in the family bathtub, then calls police. (Yates would be convicted of murder. However, the conviction would be overturned, and she would be acquitted by reason of insanity in a retrial.)
  • 2012: President Obama invokes executive privilege over documents related to the “Fast and Furious” weapons program.
