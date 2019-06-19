Meghan McCain and Joy Behar get so heated over Trump, Whoopi Goldberg has to step in

"View" hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got so entangled in argument on Wednesday that co-host Whoopi Goldberg had to step in to break up the fight.

The two were discussing what appeared to be a sore subject for Behar -- Trump's enormous crowd size. The frequent Trump critic downplayed the massive crowd size that he got during his re-election announcement rally on Tuesday and suggested that his fans hated both immigrants and black people.

After "The View" played a clip of Trump's speech, Behar said seemed to compare Trump to a "jukebox" -- referring to how the audience predictably responded to things the president said. "D3 -- lock her up! D4 -- the press is the enemy," she said, mocking the president. Behar also questioned why audience members were effectively telling Trump, "lie to me, lie to me."

"What's wrong with them?" she asked. McCain, however, touted Trump's crowdsize and prompted Behar to interject multiple times -- claiming Trump's supporters were "bused" in, there would "always" be that many people at rallies, and suggested that a Democratic candidate would soon enjoy the type of crowd size that Trump had.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS PUSH BACK ON BIDEN'S CLAIM HE CAN COMPROMISE WITH GOP

Trump's crowd drew in an estimated 20,000 people -- much larger than the 14,000 that former President Barack Obama drew for his reelection announcement in 2012. Many of the attendees even arrived 40 hours in advance to get into the rally.

"Okay!" McCain exclaimed after Behar interrupted multiple times. "But it did happen. It's not fake news."

McCain seemed to touch a nerve again when she told viewers not to "belittle" Trump's crowds. "Sometimes it's not just that they love Trump so much, it's that they hate the same things that Trump's hates," McCain added.

"Who? Black people, you mean? Or immigrants?" Behar asked. McCain told Behar that she realized she was angry but that "yelling" wasn't going to help the situation. The conversation intensified as Behar seemed to ask the audience whether she was yelling at McCain.

"Yes!" McCain exclaimed before telling her that the 2020 presidential election was not "in the bag" for Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goldberg, who initially tried to intervene at a lower tone, had to shout over the two in order to stop the conversation. "Okay, guys! Okay!" Goldberg said. "It's a great discussion and we can go back to it. I just need everybody to take a beat."

At the end of the discussion, McCain appeared to say "Don't feel bad for me, b***h," after Behar responded to her comment about being the "sacrificial Republican" on the show.