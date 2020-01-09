House to vote on War Powers resolution limiting Trump on Iran; Pelosi facing mounting impeachment pressure

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

House to vote on War Powers resolution limiting Trump's actions as US, Iran back away from military conflict

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for the House to vote Thursday on a War Powers Resolution that aims to limit President Trump’s military action toward Iran, saying Democrats have “serious, urgent concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward.”

The Democrat-authored resolution would reassert congressional authority and rebuke Trump’s decision last week to take out Iran’s top general, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in an airstrike without their consent. Republican leadership aides argued to Fox News that the proposed War Powers Resolution is “toothless,” saying it has “NO chance of becoming law.”

The expected vote comes after Trump declared Wednesday that Iran appeared to be "standing down” in the wake of missile strikes on American bases in Iraq that he said resulted in “no casualties.” While the attacks marked the latest escalation with Tehran in the aftermath of Soleimani's killing, they appeared to open the door to reducing tensions after it became clear that no American forces were killed. Vice President Mike Pence told CBS News on Wednesday that Iran has asked its allied militias not to attack U.S. targets.

Still, the region remained on edge, with American troops said to be on high alert. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters it was “perhaps too early to tell” if Iran would be satisfied that the missile strikes were sufficient to avenge the Soleimani killing. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said officials expect Shiite militias to try to undermine the U.S. presence in the region, whether they're directed by Iran or not.

Soon after Esper's comments, two rockets landed in Baghdad’s “Green Zone” on Wednesday night, likely fired by Iran-backed militia groups. They exploded in the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy but did not strike the compound. No casualties were reported, according to Fox News’ Trey Yingst.

Feinstein, Manchin join Democrats pressuring Pelosi to send impeachment articles to Senate

More Democrats are urging Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate so a trial can get underway.

Those joining the list include Sen. Dianne Feinstein from Pelosi's home state of California, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and independent Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with the Democrats. Pelosi has been holding on to the articles since December in an effort to get Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to agree to certain conditions for a trial, such as allowing witnesses to testify. Click here for more.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he plans to introduce the resolution Thursday calling on Pelosi to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The South Carolina senator said the Senate would take up Trump's impeachment trial next week

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't consult some members of royal family before announcing intent to step back

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed on Wednesday that they would be stepping back as "senior members" of the royal family, but it appears not everyone was informed about the announcement.

A source close to the palace told Fox News late Wednesday: "Some members of the royal family were not consulted before the Duke and Duchess' statement was issued." Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained they will be splitting time between the United Kingdom and North America and were working to "become financially independent." Click here for more.

