Laura Ingraham blasts Pelosi and Dems over impeachment 'fiasco'

Laura Ingraham mocked Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over their impeachement "blunder," comparing it to President Trump's recent conflicts with Iran.

"President Trump's enemies at home and abroad are really frustrated right now. I can't really blame them. They keep launching attacks, but the president just keeps getting stronger and the Republicans more unified," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle." "Last night, Iran, of course, fired their show missiles into Iraq where our troops are stationed, doing some damage, but without casualties. Thank goodness. But that's not the only assault on this president that's fizzled. At home, we see the same with the impeachment fiasco."

Ingraham criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she pictured her playing "San Francisco Hold'em."

"She has their cards close to the vest, but it really means she just doesn't want a Senate trial after all, because she won zero concessions from Mitch McConnell and now members of her own party are turning against her," Ingraham said.

Ingraham said Pelosi should admit defeat.

"I think Pelosi should just raise the white flag and admit that caving to the impeachment demands of the radicals in her caucus, it was just a huge blunder," Ingraham suggested.

The host called out Democrats for their negative predictions saying they were wrong.

"Think about all the hyperbole that we've heard from Democrats recently. 'Trump's dealings on Ukraine will bring down his presidency. Then it was his ordered killing of Soleimani will trigger asymmetrical attacks, mass carnage,'" Ingraham said. "Well, this is nothing more than the dark art of projection."

Ingraham advised Pelosi, Democrats and Iran to think before launching any new "assaults" on the president.

"Given Trump's uncanny resilience in the face of their repeated attacks, both the Democrats and Iran would do well to think twice before launching any new assaults," Ingraham said.