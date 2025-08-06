Historic meeting between Trump and Putin could occur soon and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Historic meeting between Trump and Putin could occur soon

2. United Airlines flights grounded nationwide because of technology problem

3. Army sergeant accused of shooting five soldiers at Fort Stewart

MAJOR HEADLINES

TOTAL DARKNESS – Americans rescued in nearly 20-hour mission completed in freezing temps. Continue reading …

'HOLLY'S ACT' – Senator introduces bill for woman brutally beaten in viral Cincinnati attack. Continue reading …

‘A DESECRATION’ – Man loses residency after 'outrageous' disrespect at war memorial. Continue reading …

SANCTUARY SHOWDOWN – MS-13 chokehold prompts surprise immigration raid at Home Depot. Continue reading …

MONTAUK MYSTERY – Irish beauty who sold bikinis found dead on boat at yacht club. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SAFETY WOES – Far-left DA's recall demanded after man freed without bail snatches toddler three days later. Continue reading …

KNIVES ARE OUT – Mamdani's LGBT stance shattered when Cuomo calls out situation in hometown. Continue reading …

AIDING ILLEGALS – Dem could face charges over tipoffs to ICE operations. Continue reading …

BETO BUCKS – Beto O'Rourke probed for allegedly bankrolling ‘runaway’ Dems who fled Texas. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘JAW-DROPPING’ – AP roasted over story about Hezbollah terrorists' 'struggle to recover' from pager attack. Continue reading …

FASHION FACEOFF – Social media erupts over Beyoncé's jeans ad following Sweeney controversy. Continue reading …

RADIO REBEL – Howard Stern faces an uncertain future at SiriusXM as rumors swirl. Continue reading …

'NO TALENT' – Trump doubles down on claim Fallon and Kimmel will be canceled after Colbert. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump needs to clean house at environmental agencies abusing property rights. Continue reading …

JOSHUA THOMPSON – It’s time for Newsom to pull the brake on California’s $128 billion ghost train. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CRACKING DOWN – DOJ threatens action amid new allegations in SJSU transgender volleyball scandal. Continue reading …

HOLY WAR HORROR – African jihadists burning, beheading Christians in latest Mozambique attacks. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on boardwalk beginnings and meteoric magic. Take the quiz here …

HIDDEN HISTORY – Angler expecting a fish pulls up rare 700-year-old sword instead. Continue reading …

FEISTY FELINE – Brazen cat jumps into subway car — finds new owner. See video …

WATCH

GLENN YOUNGKIN – People die because of the Left's soft-on-crime policy. See video …

SEAN DUFFY – We're going to bring fission to the moon's surface. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?













