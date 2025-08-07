Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Vladimir Putin

Trump-Putin meeting agreed upon 'in principle,' Kremlin aide indicates

This would be Trump's first meeting with Putin since beginning his second term earlier this year

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
A historic meeting between Trump and Putin could occur within 10 days Video

A historic meeting between Trump and Putin could occur within 10 days

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports on a historic meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that could help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear to be on track to soon have their first meeting since Trump took office for his second term earlier this year.

"As for Ukrainian affairs directly, at the suggestion of the American side, an agreement was agreed upon in principle to hold a bilateral meeting at the highest level in the coming days, that is, a meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump," aide to the Russian president Yuri Ushakov noted, according to a Russian to English translation by Google Translate of Ushakov's comments.

"As for the option of a trilateral meeting, which for some reason was discussed yesterday in Washington, this option was simply mentioned by the American representative during the meeting in the Kremlin. But this option was not specifically discussed. The Russian side left this option completely, without comment," Ushakov noted. "We propose first of all to focus on preparing a bilateral meeting with D. Trump and we believe that the main thing is for this meeting to be successful and productive."

TRUMP OPEN TO MEET PUTIN FACE-TO-FACE NEXT WEEK FOLLOWED BY THREE-WAY TALKS WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY

Russian President Putin shakes hands with American President Trump in 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019 (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment early on Thursday morning.

The potential meeting would come as President Trump has been trying to help broker an end to the years-long Russia-Ukraine war.

TRUMP HAILS ‘HIGHLY PRODUCTIVE’ TALKS WITH PUTIN DESPITE NO CEASEFIRE, ‘SECONDARY TARIFFS’ STILL ON

Putin tried to break Trump's will and resolve, says Gen. Jack Keane Video

"My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made!" Trump declared in a Wednesday post on Truth Social. 

"Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

RUSSIA, CHINA PRACTICE DESTROYING ‘ENEMY’ SUBMARINE IN NAVAL DRILL AFTER TRUMP MOVES US NUCLEAR ASSETS

Former CIA chief reveals which questions Trump will ask about Putin Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted, "As President Trump said earlier today on TRUTH Social, great progress was made during Special Envoy Witkoff’s meeting with President Putin. The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky. President Trump wants this brutal war to end."

Fox News Channel's Peter Doocy contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics