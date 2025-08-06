Social media ablaze as new Beyoncé jeans ad drops after Sydney Sweeney controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media users went into a frenzy as singer Beyoncé Knowles dropped her own new jeans ad following the release of actress Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle (AE) ad.

The singer-songwriter and Levi’s jeans unveiled their latest fashion collaboration on social media Tuesday, featuring a blonde Knowles wearing a rhinestone-encrusted denim suit. The image sent shockwaves across social media, which had just been roiling over Sweeney’s ad that some media outlets accused of promoting "Whiteness."

"So Beyoncé can pose in Levi jeans and it’s art… But when a White woman does it, it’s a national crisis?" one user wrote, suggesting a double standard in how both women were being treated for their ads.

Though Beyoncé had been collaborating with Levi’s prior to Sweeney’s AE campaign, the latest roll-out from the pop star and fashion brand happened within days of the release of Sweeney’s ad, which caused a firestorm online with its tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

The line’s double meaning, referring to both the blue-eyed, blonde actress’ looks and her denim pants, had many online and in the media accusing the movie star and fashion brand of promoting White supremacist themes.

For example, far-left outlet Salon’s weekend editor CK Smith linked the tagline of Sweeney’s ad to "eugenics movements."

"Eugenics movements in the U.S. often promoted the idea of ‘good genes’ to encourage reproduction among White, able-bodied people while justifying the forced sterilization of others. Critics say those ideas still show up in modern advertising and influencer culture, often unexamined," Smith wrote last month.

Many of the social media responses to a blonde Beyoncé donning jeans in her own ad appeared to be referencing the Sweeney controversy.

"Those curves = good genes," one user wrote on Levi’s Instagram post featuring the ad.

Another wrote, "Sweeney looks better," and someone else declared, "We want Sydney Sweeney!"

On X, users commented on the Beyoncé ad in the context of Sweeney’s as well.

Commentator John LeFevre said people were letting Beyoncé get away with cultural appropriation in this ad, but would never allow Sweeney to get away with that.

"Hard to recognize, but this is Beyonce - with straightened blonde hair and lightened skin. If Sydney Sweeney did an ad in braids, the world would melt down..." he wrote.

British commentator Oli London called out the different treatments of both ad campaigns, asking, "Beyoncé appeared in Levi Jeans advert. Zero liberal outrage. Sydney Sweeney appeared in American Eagle advert. Massive liberal outrage. Why is that?"

Washington Examiner contributor Kimberly Ross criticized people for throwing barbs over both ads.

"What if I said Sydney Sweeney has good genes, Beyoncé has good genes, and flipping out about either is stupid? Move on from these inane discussions. Good lord," she said.

Fox News contributor Nicole Saphier implied there was cultural appropriation on Knowles’ part.

"Just going to leave this pic from Beyoncé Levi’s campaign right here for those saying Sydney Sweeney with her blond hair/denim/sultry look is racist…" she stated.

Reps for Levi’s and Beyoncé did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's for comment.