Irish beauty who sold bikinis found dead on boat at luxury yacht club, homicide cops probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Nolan‑O’Slatarra, a 33‑year‑old Manhattan fashion entrepreneur known for her high-end bikini brand and infectious social media presence, was found dead aboard a docked boat at a high-end marina destination at the eastern tip of Long Island.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of the 33-year-old Manhattan woman who was found unresponsive aboard a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club early Tuesday morning.

According to police, East Hampton Town officers responded to a 911 call just after midnight from a man who reported a woman unconscious on a vessel docked at the luxury marina, located on Star Island Road. Nearby good Samaritans attempted CPR before first responders arrived, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Wednesday, police identified the deceased as Nolan, an industrious entrepreneur.

EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT ENCLAVE ROCED AFTER BODY FOUND NEAR YACHT CLUB

Authorities said the preliminary investigation and medical exam were "inconclusive" as to the cause of death. An official ruling will be made following an autopsy by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The New York Post reported that, according to one Montauk Yacht Club member, they heard screaming from the docks late Monday, just hours before the blonde-haired beauty was found.

MIAMI SAILING CAMP DISASTER BOAT CAPTAIN TESTED FOR ALCOHOL AFTER DEADLY COLLISION, 7-YEAR-OLD VICTIM ID’D

Originally from Carlow, Ireland, Nolan was the founder of East x East, a boutique resort wear label she frequently promoted on TikTok through stylish behind-the-scenes glimpses of her photo shoots and design process.

In one clip from a Mallorca campaign, she described the project as "a beautiful love story," adding that "witnessing my visions come to life fills me with so much happiness."

Her most recent posts included a July video celebrating a pop-up appearance at Gurney’s Resort in Montauk, captioned "Goals Achieved," highlighting the culmination of her marketing efforts in the Hamptons.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Nolan received her Bachelor of Commerce and Master's degree in Digital Marketing from University College Dublin before moving to the Big Apple at 26-years-old.

WATCH:

The Suffolk County Homicide Squad is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 631-852-6392.

The Montauk Yacht Club is a haven for summer tourism and upscale clientele. The Long Island hotel is oceanfront .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the Montauk Yacht Club, where the boat was docked, confirmed the incident but declined to provide further details.

"We are saddened to learn of the incident that took place," the spokesperson said to Fox News Digital. "Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time."