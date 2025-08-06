Trump repeats claim Kimmel, Fallon are 'next' after Stephen Colbert cancellation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump doubled down on Wednesday that late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel would be "next" to be canceled during a press conference.

During the presser, Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn asked about reports that radio host Howard Stern may part ways with Sirius XM after his contract expires this fall. With that in mind, Glenn asked if the "hate Trump" entertainment model was losing popularity with Americans.

Trump cited CBS’ recent cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" as an example and added that he believes Fallon and Kimmel are next.

"Well, it hasn’t worked," Trump said. "And it hasn’t worked, really, for a long time, and I would say pretty much from the beginning. Colbert has no talent. I mean, I could take anybody here. I could go outside in the beautiful streets and pick a couple of people that do just as well or better. They’d get higher ratings than he did. He’s got no talent."

He continued, "Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They’re next. They’re going to be going. I hear they’re going to be going. I don’t know, but I would imagine because they’d get—you know, Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon."

Trump made a similar declaration on Truth Social after Colbert’s show was canceled last month.

"The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," Trump wrote.

He continued, "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"

Although some liberal commentators claimed CBS canceled Colbert’s show for political reasons to appease Trump, Paramount—CBS’ parent company—insisted it was "purely a financial decision."

Regarding Stern, Trump remarked how he used to "have fun" when he appeared on his show. He went on to say that Stern went downhill after endorsing Hillary Clinton for president in 2016.

"He lost his audience. People said give me a break. He went down when he endorsed Hillary Clinton," Trump said.