Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Trump repeats claim Kimmel, Fallon are 'next' after Stephen Colbert cancellation

Colbert's CBS show will end in May

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Trump responds to rumors of Howard Stern's show ending Video

Trump responds to rumors of Howard Stern's show ending

President Donald Trump remarked on how the "hate Trump" model for entertainment has failed and claimed Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will follow suit.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump doubled down on Wednesday that late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel would be "next" to be canceled during a press conference.

During the presser, Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn asked about reports that radio host Howard Stern may part ways with Sirius XM after his contract expires this fall. With that in mind, Glenn asked if the "hate Trump" entertainment model was losing popularity with Americans.

Trump cited CBS’ recent cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" as an example and added that he believes Fallon and Kimmel are next.

TRUMP CELEBRATES COLBERT GETTING BOOTED BY CBS IN GLEEFUL TRUTH SOCIAL POST

President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump called out late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon during a press conference on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon))

"Well, it hasn’t worked," Trump said. "And it hasn’t worked, really, for a long time, and I would say pretty much from the beginning. Colbert has no talent. I mean, I could take anybody here. I could go outside in the beautiful streets and pick a couple of people that do just as well or better. They’d get higher ratings than he did. He’s got no talent."

He continued, "Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They’re next. They’re going to be going. I hear they’re going to be going. I don’t know, but I would imagine because they’d get—you know, Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon."

Trump made a similar declaration on Truth Social after Colbert’s show was canceled last month.

"The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," Trump wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kimmel Fallon Colbert split

Trump predicted last month that Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon would have their late-night shows canceled after CBS announced that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would end in May. (Getty Images)

He continued, "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"

Although some liberal commentators claimed CBS canceled Colbert’s show for political reasons to appease Trump, Paramount—CBS’ parent company—insisted it was "purely a financial decision."

Regarding Stern, Trump remarked how he used to "have fun" when he appeared on his show. He went on to say that Stern went downhill after endorsing Hillary Clinton for president in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He lost his audience. People said give me a break. He went down when he endorsed Hillary Clinton," Trump said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.