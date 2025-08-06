Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Georgia

Who is Quornelius Radford? The Army sergeant accused of shooting 5 soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia

Five soldiers were wounded and transported to Winn Army Community Hospital after shooting

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Liz Friden Fox News
Published | Updated
Soldiers intervened to subdue the shooter at Fort Stewart, official says Video

Soldiers intervened to subdue the shooter at Fort Stewart, official says

Brig. Gen. John Lubas updates the public on the ongoing investigation into the Fort Stewart shooting.

The man accused of shooting five soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday morning has been identified as U.S. Army Sergeant Quornelius Radford.

The soldiers were shot in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) area of the base, according to a social media post by the U.S. Army.

All the soldiers were tre

ated on-site and then transported to Winn Army Community Hospital, according to Fort Stewart officials.

Radford, who has been apprehended, is 28 years old and serves as an automated logistics sergeant assigned to the ABCT.

SHOOTING AT GEORGIA'S FORT STEWART INJURES 5 SOLDIERS; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Quornelius Radford mugshot

Mugshot of Quornelius Radford, booked at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Ga., on May 18, 2025, for a previous alleged offense. (Liberty County Sheriff's Office)

The Army said Radford is from Jacksonville, Florida, and joined the regular Army as an Automated Logistical Specialist in January 2018.

The Army also said Radford has never been deployed.

He was arrested following the shooting and is currently in pre-trial confinement.

On May 18, 2025, Radford was arrested by the Georgia Department of Public Safety for driving under the influence and for failing to obey a traffic control device.

MONTANA MANHUNT EXPANDS FOR EX-SOLDIER SUSPECT SEEN WITH STOLEN SURVIVAL GEAR AFTER BAR MASSACRE

Soldier armed behind white vehicle

Troops arm themselves at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Aug. 6, 2023, after a gunman opened fire at the facility and injured five people. (WTOC)

According to a summons obtained by Fox News Digital, Radford allegedly told the responding officer that he ran a red light because he needed to use the bathroom.

The shooting Radford is accused of committing on Wednesday took place at his workplace. He allegedly used a personal weapon.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

