Three Americans evacuated from Antarctica after medical emergency at research station

New Zealand’s air force carried out a nearly 20-hour medical evacuation to rescue three Americans from Antarctica, calling it a high-risk mission conducted in freezing temperatures and total darkness.

The U.S. National Science Foundation requested the evacuation after three staff members at McMurdo Station were unable to receive adequate medical treatment on-site.

One of the individuals required urgent care, while the other two also needed medical attention and were transported as a precaution, according to New Zealand’s air force.

Air Commodore Andy Scott, head of New Zealand’s air component, said mid-winter flights to Antarctica are among the most difficult missions due to shifting weather, extreme cold and ice landings in total darkness.

"The crew can only attempt the flight after detailed analysis of the weather and airfield state," Scott said. "The United States Antarctic Program Winter Team must physically create the runway before we can depart by ensuring the ice is groomed and suitable for landing.

"Although they determine it is safe, it's still an extremely challenging environment to fly in on Night Vision Goggles due to the extreme weather conditions, which are highly changeable at this time of year and makes accurate forecasting a challenge," he added. "This, coupled with there being no airfields available to divert to once the aircraft is past a certain point south adds to the risk, so these missions are not taken lightly."

A medical team, including a physician, accompanied the crew to provide in-flight care during the return to Christchurch.

The aircraft was pre-positioned from Auckland to Christchurch on Sunday, with a crew on standby for a weather window.

The crew made the decision on Tuesday to fly to Antarctica, working through the night to complete the mission.

After landing on the ice runway, the aircraft’s engines remained running to prevent freezing during refueling, the air force said.

The round-trip mission lasted 19.5 hours, with the aircraft touching down in Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures at McMurdo Station dropped to -11°F during the operation, adding to the already dangerous conditions.

Melissa Sweeney, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to New Zealand, praised the operation as "flawless."

"We are so very grateful. Our Kiwi partners didn’t hesitate to undertake this mission in one of the most unforgiving environments on Earth. Their skill and readiness are truly world-class," she said.

Reuters contributed to this report.