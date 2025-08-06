16 in custody after immigration raid at LA Home Depot, DHS says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Department of Homeland Security officials took 16 individuals into custody on Wednesday morning during immigration raids at a Los Angeles Home Depot, territory that federal authorities say is in the grip of the notorious MS-13 gang.

The operation happened around 7 a.m. in the MacArthur Park area of Los Angeles. As DHS officials burst onto the scene from the back of Penske trucks, migrants began scattering from the parking lot, according to video from the scene.

DHS told Fox News that the violent MS-13 gang has a chokehold on the area, which is why the highly optic immigration raid was carried out at the location.

No further details about the 16 detained individuals were immediately provided.

The raid happened near the site of immigration raids last month that saw Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass come to the scene to ask federal agents to leave.

"They need to leave, and they need to leave right now. They need to leave because this is unacceptable!" Bass, who has been a vocal opponent of immigration raids in the city, said at the time.

Protesters also showed up in the area last month, with reports of a tire on a federal vehicle being slashed and objects thrown at vehicles.

In June, protesters rioted and clashed with authorities for several days amid outrage over immigration raids in the region. President Donald Trump federalized the National Guard and ordered the deployment of Marines to the city, leading to heavy criticism from local and state officials, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

