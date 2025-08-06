Howard Stern faces an uncertain future at SiriusXM as rumors swirl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iconic radio host Howard Stern faces an uncertain future at SiriusXM, according to multiple reports.

The legendary shock jock, who has seen his influence fade in recent years as he embraced "woke" ideology, could exit the satellite radio provider after a 20-year-run when his contract expires late this year, The U.S. Sun reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

"Stern's contract is up in the fall and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it," a Stern "insider" told the Sun.

"Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want," the insider added. "It's no longer worth the investment."

HOWARD STERN SAYS HE 'HATES' ANYONE THAT VOTES FOR TRUMP: 'THEY ARE STUPID, I HAVE NO RESPECT FOR THEM'

"The Howard Stern Show" has pivoted away from its roots as a pioneer of the "shock jock" format during the Trump era. In 2023, Stern famously said being labeled "woke" was a "compliment," and he has expressed disdain for Trump voters.

"I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you," Stern said in 2024.

The Sun noted that the "political climate" could determine whether Stern receives the type of contract he is seeking.

The Daily Mail reported that Stern "is in 'very serious negotiations' with SiriusXM on whether he will renew his contract."

"'He may do a 1-2 year contract if they can meet him where he wants financially. He doesn’t want to pull the plug on his employees like this," an insider told the Daily Mail.

HOWARD STERN'S MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS SINCE PIVOT FROM SHOCK JOCK TO LIBERAL MOUTHPIECE

SiriusXM declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital. A rep for "The Howard Stern Show" did not immediately respond.

SiriusXM president Scott Greenstein praised Stern during an earnings call last year, which is believed to be the last time an executive from the company spoke publicly about the radio legend.

"As for Howard, he's a singular talent. No one pretended when Johnny Carson or others retired that the new group would replace them. They were just simply filling in on those slots. So Howard, we hope he continues forever," Greenstein told investors.

Stern’s catalog of past shows could remain on SiriusXM, airing as replays.

Stern, dubbed "The King of All Media," exploded onto the scene in 1985 and attracted tens of millions of daily listeners on terrestrial radio before jumping to Sirius in 2006. Nowadays, he reportedly attracts only 125,000 daily listeners.

The former bad boy of radio, who used to regularly welcome Trump on his program, ramped up his criticism of Trump throughout his presidency. Stern was also a staunch supporter of COVID vaccine mandates while scolding public figures who dared to resume a normal life during the pandemic.

HOWARD STERN HITS BACK AT CRITICS CALLING HIM 'WOKE,' SAYS HE TAKES IT AS A COMPLIMENT

Heritage Foundation media fellow Tim Young, a conservative comedian and radio host, believes Stern is a legend in the industry despite his "woke" ideology.

"To me and anyone in the radio business, Howard Stern would be on the Mount Rushmore of radio hosts alongside Rush Limbaugh," Young told Fox News Digital.

"Even though they are clearly very different characters, they were both trailblazers in their genres and radio would not be what it is today if not for both of them. Stern was the shock jock and defined the genre of extreme talk and humor for multiple generations," Young continued. "Like Limbaugh, there are many current radio hosts who are only impersonations, but never any successors of what Stern once was."

Young believes that Stern's evolution from shock jock to in-depth interviewer shows not only his versatility as a host, but his honest and genuine interest in his guests.

"Conservatives may not like his content, but Stern is one of the greatest influences on culture, especially in radio, of all time," Young said.