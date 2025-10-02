Government shutdown enters 3rd day amid Senate stalemate and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Government shutdown enters 3rd day amid Senate stalemate

2. Prosecution's weak spot emerges in Charlie Kirk assassination case

3. Diddy begs for freedom as alleged victim denies being trafficked

MAJOR HEADLINES

PRESENT DANGER – Portland ICE facility under siege, city leaders block police from answering calls: feds. Continue reading …

CAPITAL CHAOS – MAGA activist uses pepper spray in viral confrontation: 'I carry Mace at all times'. Continue reading …

SHAPE UP – Military community reacts to Hegseth's demand for fitness, loyalty. Continue reading …

BRANDING BACKFIRE – Cracker Barrel parts ways with Prophet after failed logo sparks widespread backlash. Continue reading …

BABY JOY – Riley Gaines gives birth to daughter Margot: ‘God has blessed us beyond belief.’ Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

JUSTICE SERVED – Federal judge to sentence Justice Brett Kavanaugh's attempted assassin. Continue reading …

KNOCK KNOCK – Voters claim Democrat faked address in key Virginia race that could flip House. Continue reading …

PARTY BETRAYAL – Trump dismisses Republican mayoral hopeful as Giuliani allies support Cuomo. Continue reading …

BASE BACKLASH – New poll reveals how Pennsylvania Dems feel about Fetterman bucking his party. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

TEAM CHAOS – Harris reveals she berated her staff over failing to prepare her for podcast interview. Continue reading …

WAKE-UP CALL – Dearborn residents push city to curb noise levels from mosque's call to prayer. Continue reading …

‘PYRRHIC VICTORY’ – Charlie Kirk confidant says ‘liar’ Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t deserve to be a martyr. Continue reading …

STANDING STRONG – Utah students refuse to stay silent after Charlie Kirk assassination despite safety concerns. Continue reading …

OPINION

THOR MORTENSEN – China's malign influence touches every aspect of US life. We all need to help stop them. Continue reading …

DIANA FURCHTGOTT-ROTH – The disturbing connection between UN's green energy push and illegal immigration. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

PULPIT POWER – Church of England names Sarah Mullally first woman Archbishop of Canterbury after Welby exit. Continue reading …

STUNNING STASH – Treasure trove uncovered at 'secret' site in region full of storybook castles. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Which GOP senator bucked the party? How did school board handle woman undressing? Take the quiz here …

EMPTY KINGDOM – Disney attendance craters as visitors report parks that look like ‘ghost towns.’ Continue reading …

HERE'S A TIP – Bartenders have a beef with Gen Z customers who skimp on tips. See video …

WATCH

CHARLIE HURT – Shutting the government down defeats the whole purpose of the Democratic Party. See video …

CURTIS SLIWA – Cuomo led to Mamdani. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a breakdown of Walmart’s new pledge and what it could mean for the future of America’s food supply. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.