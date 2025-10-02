Utah students refuse to stay silent after Charlie Kirk assassination despite safety concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, safety was a top priority as Turning Point USA returned to Utah State on Tuesday. Fox News Digital asked attendees whether they fear for their physical safety when voicing their opinions.

"I have been afraid for a long time," shared Utah State student Summer. "I feel like I can't be afraid any longer."

Jacob, also a student at the university, said he wasn't afraid.

"No, not so much. And especially like at this event, I heard there was like so much security," he said. "I was being prepared for this event. So I wouldn't, not really."

TURNING POINT UTAH STOP MARKED BY RESILIENCE AND HEIGHTENED SECURITY

"I honestly don't. I think there's risks with everything that you take, but that's up to you to decide. And honestly, it shouldn't be something that we fear," said another student named Cammie.

Rocky, also a student, shared that he fears speaking out about his opinions more so than he did a few weeks ago, but doesn't feel terribly worried.

Madison is choosing to be bold in her opinions and is not afraid, saying, "No, people are going to hate what I say regardless. And I'm not going to be afraid."

"I feel pretty comfortable about speaking out about what I believe," said Kai, another student.

Gavin, a student, said, "Not necessarily fear for my own safety, but fear for family safety. I'm very inspired by what Charlie Kirk did through social media. But I'm not afraid of what will happen to me. I'm afraid of what will happen to my friends or to my family for what I speak out about, what I try to profess."

"It somebody wants to inflict violence, that's on them, but we shouldn't be fearing just because we want to state our opinion," said Tyler, a Utah native.

UTAH GOV MARKS TURNING POINT AS TPUSA RETURNS AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

Sam, a Nevada native, emphasized the importance of his faith and the peace it provides: "I do not fear for my safety. I believe in my Savior, Jesus Christ, and that He'll save me no matter what."

Summer added, "I've been very moderate politically, and this has pushed me, you know, towards the conservative side, and I think that Turning Point USA and Charlie Kirk have helped me get there."

BOMB SQUAD DETONATES ‘SUSPICIOUS DEVICE’ AT UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY PRIOR TO TPUSA EVENT

Some students expressed that it was the first conservative event they have attended.

"This is like my first political event," Rocky said.

"I have also never been to a conservative event, but I'm hyped. This is going to be amazing. This is my first one," said Utah native Caden.

A "suspicious device" was detonated by law enforcement at Utah State University on Tuesday afternoon prior to the first Turning Point USA event in the state since Charlie Kirk was assassinated. A device was located and deemed to be non-explosive.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad detonated the suspicious device. Old Main building is now clear and safe. All scheduled events may resume as normal," the university statement read.