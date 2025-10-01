Treasure trove of priceless Celtic gold and silver coins unearthed at 'secret' European site

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of priceless gold and silver coins were uncovered at a "secret" site in a picturesque region of the Czech Republic.

The discovery was announced by the Museum and Gallery of Northern Pilsen (MGSP) in Mariánská Týnice on Sept. 3. The museum is located in the Pilsen Region of western Bohemia, a region known for its storybook towns and castles.

The hoard consists of hundreds of gold and silver coins, along with a small horse figurine and bronze clasps, officials said in a press release translated from Czech into English.

Archaeologists unearthed the trove at a "secret Celtic site" in northern Pilsen, according to the museum. During the Iron Age, the Celts inhabited the area, and the site dates back between the 6th century and 1st century B.C.

The unique coins were scattered "in an area where no Celtic settlement had previously been expected," the statement said – making the discovery especially rare.

Jan Mařík, director of the Archaeological Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague, said the main aim of the excavation was to "save the movable archaeological finds, which are directly threatened by illegal treasure hunters, farming and natural conditions."

"The extraordinary value of these artifacts also lies in the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of a rare Iron Age site — both in terms of settlement patterns and the finds themselves — which, unlike most comparable European sites, has not been disturbed by illegal digging," added Mařík.

Archaeologists have worked at the site since 2021, with each digging season yielding more interesting finds.

Experts believe the site was used seasonally for trade, where "people frequently lost small items such as coins," the museum said.

Daniel Stráník, an archaeologist from MGSP, said the site was "internationally significant, at least within Central Europe."

"Among the gold and silver coins are previously unknown types, which could reshape our understanding of Celtic coinage in Bohemia," he added.

"The discovery also includes a unique set of Hallstatt-period gold jewelry. Bronze finds include clasps, pins, bracelets, pendants and even a horse figurine."

The coins are currently on display at MGSP, where they'll be available to the public until Nov. 30. Museum director Pavel Kodera said the exhibition "shows only part of the finds from this remarkable site."

"The most exceptional pieces remain in safe storage and will be presented only after the entire research project has been fully evaluated," he noted.

"In the future, we are also considering establishing a new permanent museum exhibition to offer an entirely new perspective on Celtic life in our region."

The latest find comes months after archaeologists dug up a similar hoard of Celtic coins in the same Czech region.

The discovery, announced by the Museum of Eastern Bohemia, came from a Celtic settlement that was uncovered along the route of a future highway.