New poll reveals how Pennsylvania Dems feel about Fetterman bucking his party

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Sen. Fetterman rejects UN delegates in 'strongest terms' for walking out during Netanyahu speech Video

Sen. Fetterman rejects UN delegates in 'strongest terms' for walking out during Netanyahu speech

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on supporting Israel as key U.S. allies push to recognize a Palestinian state and the effort to avoid a looming government shutdown.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who has repeatedly bucked party lines this year, is getting a big thumbs down from Democrats in his home state.

And as Democrats turn on Fetterman, the senator is getting a big embrace from Republicans.

Fifty-four percent of Democrats in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania questioned in a Quinnipiac University poll said they disapproved of the job Fetterman is doing representing them in the Senate, with just a third approving.

That's a stunning switch from last year, when 80% of Pennsylvania Democrats approved of the job the senator was doing in Congress, with just 10% disapproving.

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania

Sen. John Fetterman during the sixth installment of The Senate Project moderated by FOX NEWS anchor Shannon Bream at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, on June 2, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Keystone State Republicans are giving their Democratic senator a thumbs up.

Sixty-two percent of Republicans questioned in the poll said they approved of the job Fetterman is doing, with just 21% disapproving.

That's a sharp turn from last year, when three-quarters of Republican respondents disapproved of the senator's job performance and just 16% approved.

The Quinnipiac University poll indicates independent voters remain split over how Fetterman is performing his duties, unchanged from a year ago.

Fetterman, who has opened up about his struggles with depression, was first elected to the Senate in 2022 and is up for re-election in three years.

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) attends the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images)

"One-time Democratic darling John Fetterman flips the approval script as Republicans embrace him and Democrats give him low marks nearly two years after GOP voters wouldn’t give him the time of day," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy highlighted in a statement.

Since the start of President Donald Trump's second term in January, Fetterman has upset Democrats by occasionally siding with congressional Republicans.

Most recently, this week, he voted in favor of a GOP-crafted funding measure that aimed to temporarily avoid the current federal government shutdown.

Fetterman has publicly criticized Senate Democratic leadership over their strategy in the shutdown fight with the White House and the Senate GOP majority. He told reporters on Tuesday that the shutdown would politically benefit Trump while "plunging the nation into chaos."

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and President Donald Trump

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, left, and President Donald Trump  (Alex Brandon and Drew Angerer/AP/Getty Images)

Fetterman, in an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," told host Maria Bartiromo that he's not switching parties and becoming a Republican.

But he said he doesn't agree with Democrats who slam Trump and his supporters as "Nazis or fascists."

"If you want a Democrat that’s going to call people Nazis or fascists or all these kinds of things … I’m not going to be that guy," he said.

