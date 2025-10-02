Kamala Harris berated staff for not prepping her for health podcast interview: 'What the f---was that?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed in her new book that she berated staffers for not adequately prepping her for an interview right before the election with YouTube personality Doctor Mike.

"What the f--- was that?" Harris asked her senior aides after a brief Zoom interview with Dr. Mikhail "Mike" Varshavski, according to her 2024 election memoir "107 Days."

Harris wrote that one of her staffers, Kirsten Allen, had informed her that the interview on Nov. 1, 2024, would just be a "brief thing on the RFK appointment," referring to President Donald Trump announcing that he planned to give Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a "big role in health care" if elected.

But Doctor Mike said in his introduction of Harris to his "Checkup" podcast that he wanted to ask about health care costs, anti-science rhetoric, barriers to primary care and women's health.

Harris wrote of her thoughts at the time, "WTF?! This is clearly NOT 'a brief thing on RFK.'"

"Doctor Mike was deeply knowledgeable, warmed up on all these issues, and raring to go. As I would have been, had I not just been ambushed by an unscheduled in-depth interview, with no notice, at the end of a nineteen-hour day. I slid a scribbled note across the table: Where’s my briefing? The staff looked at each other. They had nothing," the former vice president continued in the book.

Harris said that after the interview, another one of her staffers, Brian Fallon, tried to explain the rationale behind the sit-down.

"I raised my hand and stopped him midsentence," she wrote. "'Brian,' I said through gritted teeth, ‘that was a rhetorical question.'"

Dr. Mike reacted to the excerpt on social media.

During the interview that was published Nov. 3, Harris criticized Kennedy as Doctor Mike raised concerns over Kennedy's potential role in a future Trump administration.

Harris said she intended to win the election and was working hard to prevent things like Kennedy taking a position of influence. Trump went on to win the race and Kennedy now heads the Department of Health and Human Services.

Harris' memoir has received mixed to negative reviews, even from progressive outlets, and some Democrats have panned it as divisive and unhelpful.

The former vice president has also been criticized for admitting in the book that she wanted former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to be her running mate, but she decided that he was too big a "risk" because he's a gay man.

Harris wrote that Buttigieg "would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight White man."

"But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk," she added. "And I think Pete also knew that — to our mutual sadness."