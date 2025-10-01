Expand / Collapse search
Dearborn residents push city to curb noise levels from mosque's call to prayer

Neighbor of mosque says some residents have been afraid to speak up out of fear of being labeled 'Islamophobic'

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published | Updated
Christian resident of Dearborn, Michigan told he is a 'bigot' by Muslim mayor Video

Christian resident of Dearborn, Michigan told he is a 'bigot' by Muslim mayor

At a City Council meeting in Muslim-majority Dearborn, Michigan, a Christian resident named Ted Barham was scolded by Muslim Mayor Abdullah Hammoud on the record. (Credit: City of Dearborn)

In Dearborn, Michigan, some neighbors are pressing city officials to enforce its noise ordinance, saying a nearby mosque's daily call to prayer is disruptive and intrusive.

Andrea Unger, who has lived in Dearborn for 40 years, said the loudspeakers at a mosque about a quarter-mile from her home carry the call to prayer multiple times a day, often lasting about five minutes. She said the sound is so loud it can be heard clearly inside her home, sometimes as early as 5:30 a.m.

She has been raising concerns with the police department and city council for the past two years, but said the problem continues.

"Our city ordinance does not permit unusual, annoying sounds for five minutes or longer, but the mosque continues to violate our privacy inside our home daily," she told Fox News Digital. "It's not like going down to the park and people will ask you about God or someone comes to your door. This is coming into your home, and you have no choice."

EXCLUSIVE: MAN WHO SPARRED WITH MUSLIM DEARBORN MAYOR, TOLD HE WASN'T 'WELCOME' REVEALED AS CHRISTIAN MINISTER

Dearborn, MI resident Andrea Unger speaking at city council meeting about noise ordinance

Dearborn resident Andrea Unger speaks at a city council meeting about the noise ordinance. (Dearborn City Council via YouTube Screenshot)

At the Sept. 23 City Council meeting, Unger presented a petition signed by 40 neighbors urging enforcement of the city’s noise ordinance, which prohibits "the continuance of any unreasonably loud, disturbing, unusual or unnecessary noise which annoys, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limits of the city."

The city ordinance states that noise in residential areas cannot exceed 55 decibels at night (after 10 p.m.) or 60 decibels during the day (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Loudspeakers are prohibited between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Unger told Fox News Digital she recorded the call to prayer for 30 consecutive days and found it consistently exceeded 70 decibels.

She emphasized that her concerns are not about religion, but about fairness and equal enforcement.

Sign for Dearborn, Michigan

Welcome sign for Dearborn, Michigan, pictured in October 2024. (Charly Triballeau/Getty Images)

MICHIGAN CITY MAY BAN LGBTQ+ FLAGS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY, JUDGE RULES

"The Supreme Court has stated that no public school may have a specific prayer to a specific God. Yet this prayer to Allah is prayed on loudspeakers over our school grounds and our playgrounds daily. There is no atheist, Christian, Jewish, Catholic, or other group that is allowed to use loudspeaker to blast a five-minute prayer into the homes of people in the East Dearborn community," she added.

Unger said that some of her neighbors were hesitant to speak out, fearing they would be labeled anti-Muslim.

"I have heard a lot of people say, 'I'm glad you said something,' because people are afraid they'll get called names like ‘Islamophobic,’ like our mayor [Abdullah H. Hammoud] called [Dearborn resident and Christian minister] Ted Barham, because you disagree," she said. "We're not Islamophobic, we're not anti-Muslim, we are not anti-Jewish. We just want to live in the community that it's always been [before] something changed two years ago to allow this," she told Fox News Digital.

Muslims praying in NYC

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha with Eid salah prayers. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

City Council President Mike Sareini told residents last week at the city council meeting that police were investigating and had already found ordinance violations.

"It’s not legal, nor do we support it," Sareini said, noting that he was waiting for a full report from the police chief before pursuing enforcement.

The Islamic Institute of Knowledge, the mosque at the center of Unger's complaint, lists seven daily prayer times on its social media pages. 

Multiple attempts to reach the mosque for comment were unsuccessful.

Split image of Christian minister Ted Barham and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud after council clash

Christian minister Ted Barham, left, and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, right, during the Sept. 23, 2025, City Council meeting, following their viral confrontation weeks earlier. (City of Dearborn)

DEARBORN MAYOR REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE FOR TELLING CHRISTIAN MINISTER HE WAS 'NOT WELCOME HERE'

Another mosque in the city told Fox News Digital it had voluntarily lowered its sound system in response to community concerns.

"We always respect our neighbors," said Nabeel Bahalwan, director of the Dearborn Community Center, which had also been mentioned in conversations around the issue. He said the center had shut off its microphone broadcasting the call to prayer until the matter is resolved.

Dearborn’s city council drew widespread attention in September after Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud called Christian minister and Dearborn resident Ted Barham a "racist," "bigot" and an "Islamophobe" after he raised objections over street signs being renamed to honor a controversial Islamic leader.

The Dearborn Police Department and City Council did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.

