Riley Gaines gives birth to daughter Margot: 'God has blessed us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Riley Gaines announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Margot, Thursday night.

Gaines announced the birth in a post on social media, showing her holding the baby alongside her husband, Louis Barker.

"There's nothing that could've prepared me for a love like this. God has blessed us beyond belief. Welcome to the world, sweet Margot," Gaines wrote in the caption.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During her pregnancy, Gaines swam 1.25 miles to the infamous Alcatraz prison alongside U.S. Navy SEALs, combat veterans and her husband in July. She was 31 weeks pregnant at the time.

Gaines announced her pregnancy in June during a Turning Point USA event in Texas. The announcement came while she was addressing comments from Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who suggested Gaines was the size of "a male" during a social media spat over the issue of trans athletes in women's sports.

OLYMPIAN SIMONE BILES FACES FIERCE BACKLASH AFTER CLASH WITH RILEY GAINES OVER TRANS ATHLETES DEBATE

"How many men do you know that have this," Gaines said on stage as she showed her bump and shared sonograms on stage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The next generation that our little girl is going to be a part of, that is who you all are fighting for and who Turning Point is fighting for. And so from a father-to-be, thank you, keep fighting … and thank you."