Diddy crafts image of model prisoner amid fears of retaliation from victims

Sean "Diddy" Combs turned a page on his past life and inspired inmates through business mentorship programs over the last year while behind bars on federal sex crimes charges.

In letters of support submitted to the court before the disgraced rap mogul is sentenced Friday, Oct. 3, a fellow inmate praised Diddy for his motivational acumen, while an alleged victim denied being "sex trafficked" and forced into prostitution.

A number of alleged victims, including ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, came forward to voice concerns about the potential for a shorter sentence. Cassie wrote that she fled New York out of fear of "swift retribution" at the hands of Diddy or one of his associates.

A jury convicted Diddy in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was acquitted of his most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking .

Inmate Ho Wen Kwok, known as Miles Guo, had "multiple conversations" with Diddy throughout his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn. In a letter submitted to Judge Arun Subramanian, Guo wrote that he had personally witnessed Diddy go through "extreme emotional changes" throughout the case.

"When he first arrived, he was extremely depressed and was going through dark stages," Guo noted. "But now he has found his light again. Because he has seen what this can do to your family and although he fell off, he has climbed back to the top of the mountain again."

Diddy allegedly asked Guo for assistance creating an "AI platform so that we can help the people." The Bad Boy Records founder also began a business entrepreneurship course for inmates.

"We have spoken about creating programs to take the youth out of the street and help them with music, sports, and just to find their light," Guo wrote. "Since he found his light, he has spread it and try to shine as bright as he can by sharing it with the unfortunate in MDC by starting a course named ‘Free Game With Diddy.’"

A mother of an inmate, Maribel Flaquer, told the judge that Diddy had a "life-changing" positive influence on her son Raymond.

"To see my son find hope, guidance, and a new sense of responsibility has been a blessing," Flaquer wrote. "I am so thankful to Diddy for taking the time to pour wisdom into him and for helping him realize that his life is not over – that he can still create a bright future."

She added, "I truly believe this experience and Diddy's mentorship have changed the trajectory of Raymond's life. I am forever grateful for the inspiration, encouragement, and belief he has given my son."

Virginia Huynh, who identified herself as Victim 3 in the case, wrote that she fully cooperated with prosecutors during the investigation, but felt "pressured to feel like a victim" and insisted she did not agree with the government that she had been involved in "forced prostitution."

"I was not trafficked. I did not engage in prostitution with him or others," she noted. "That would have been my testimony if called to the stand. I was subpoenaed and fully prepared to testify and answer all questions truthfully. But I was informed by my lawyer that I would not be called to take the stand."

Huynh told the court that Diddy hadn't contacted her, nor made her feel uncomfortable "in any way" throughout the process. She believed he would "continue to be compliant with the court's conditions upon release."

"In terms of sentencing, I kindly ask that you consider releasing him back to his family," Huynh wrote. "I understand throughout the process he has been cooperative and respectful, including turning himself in."

Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura , and other witnesses who testified during the eight-week trial, submitted letters to the judge ahead of the rapper's sentencing.

"I still have nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past," Ventura, who dated Diddy until 2018, wrote in the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital.

"My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality. I have in fact moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial."

Diddy's former assistants, "Mia" and Capricorn Clark, along with the rapper's former personal chef, each wrote letters to the judge. Ventura's former stylist, Deonte Nash, reiterated the singer's concerns about retribution in his letter.

In the disgraced music mogul's own letter to the court, Diddy took "full responsibility and accountability" for his past wrongdoings. His legal team proposed a 14-month sentence ahead of his Oct. 3 hearing. The "I Need A Girl" rapper has already spent 13 months behind bars.

"This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself," Diddy wrote in the letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

The producer admitted he was free from drugs and alcohol "for the first time in 25 years," and praised God "that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober."

"In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them," Diddy wrote. "I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words ‘I’m sorry’ will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past."

Diddy "had to look in the mirror like never before" while behind bars, and admitted that "pain" became his teacher.

"The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily," he wrote. "I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry. The remorse, the sorrow, the regret, the disappointment, the shame."

Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, allegedly had a "freak off" at the InterContinental Hotel March 5, 2016, that turned violent. Cassie previously testified that she was attempting to leave the "freak off" after Diddy gave her a black eye.

After making it to the elevator lobby, the singer-songwriter testified, Diddy assaulted her. The rapper could be seen dragging Cassie down the hotel hallway in surveillance footage that was shown to the jury and previously released to the public in 2024.

"I can’t change the past, but I can change the future," Diddy wrote. "I know that God put me here to transform me. Since incarceration, I have gone through a spiritual reset. I’m on a journey that will take time and hard work. I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before.

"I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person. I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober. God makes no mistakes. I realize that this trial has received a tremendous amount of global press and Your Honor may be inclined to make an example out of me."

He added, "I would ask Your Honor to make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance. If you allow me to go home to my family, I promise I will not let you down and I will make you proud."

In his letter, Diddy admitted, "I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core. Jail is designed to break you mentally, physically and spiritually."

"Over the past year there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you – I choose to live."

Diddy could spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars, 10 years for each count he was convicted of. The prosecution recommended 135 months (just over 11 years) for his sentencing.