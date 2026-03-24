Good Samaritans help stop alleged park predator months after repeat offender released: report

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A homeless New York City parolee is back behind bars after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in one of the Big Apple’s most popular tourist spots – just months after reportedly being released for a similar attack.

30-year-old Lateef Caldwell allegedly approached the 45-year-old woman as she was walking in Central Park in Manhattan around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, according to the New York Post.

As Caldwell allegedly attacked the victim in an attempt to rape her, a group of good Samaritans reportedly intervened and chased him from the scene.

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The victim, who was wearing a hijab at the time of the attack, did not sustain any injuries, according to the Post.

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Caldwell subsequently fled the area and was taken into custody at nearby 106th Street and East Drive, the outlet reported.

Following his arrest, Caldwell was reportedly charged with attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and sexual abuse.

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However, the alleged incident is not the parolee’s first run-in with the law.

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Last year, Caldwell, who lives in a shelter on Wards Island, was released on parole stemming from charges from a similar incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Post.

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At the time, authorities reportedly accused Caldwell of tackling a 23-year-old woman to the ground and attempting to remove her clothing.

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He was placed on parole until 2029, the Post reported.

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Caldwell was reportedly set to be arraigned on the most recent charges on Tuesday.

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The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.