Repeat offender on probation allegedly kills father who tracked his stolen truck using GPS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father in Houston, Texas, was killed during a carjacking Saturday afternoon, and a repeat offender on probation has been charged with his murder.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the owner of the stolen car, identified as 56-year-old Louis Erebia, tracked down the vehicle and confronted the person accused of stealing it, London Hogan Sr. Hogan Sr. allegedly shot and killed Erebia, who was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Hogan Sr. is also accused of shooting another man who is expected to survive.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told FOX26 that Erebia's son was putting gas into the Chevy Silverado when Hogan allegedly pulled out a gun and took the pickup truck. Erebia and a friend tracked the pickup truck using GPS, which led them to the area it was being driven.

HOUSTON GAS STATION CARJACKING CAUGHT ON VIDEO

The car being driven by Erebia was involved in a collision with the stolen Chevy Silverado, which disabled it, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, Erebia chased a male and female suspect who got out of the stolen truck. Deputies said that's when Hogan fired multiple shots.

Hogan was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Hogan has a lengthy criminal history, which includes the following charges:

Nov. 12, 2023: Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation - was given deferred adjudication, resulting in five years of community supervision.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Sept. 3, 2020: Felon in possession of a weapon - dismissed

HOUSTON THUG CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER 8 ARRESTS SHOWS ‘REVOLVING DOOR’ FAILURES: GOP LAWMAKER

Sept. 3, 2020: Unauthorized use of a vehicle - dismissed

SEND US A TIP HERE

Sept. 3, 2020: Possession of a controlled substance - dismissed

Aug. 24, 2016: Possession of a controlled substance - guilty

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

Oct. 15, 2015: Possession of a controlled substance - guilty

Dec. 16, 2009: Burglary - guilty

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

During a hearing on Monday where Hogan had his charges read to him, a judge reiterated that he's on deferred adjudication.

"Looks like you are on a 5-year felony deferred for assault impeding breath. And Mr. Hogan, entered into that deferred March 27th of 2024. Also, murder is an SB9 offense," the judge said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Amber Burrough, who is related to Erebia, wrote on Facebook that his life was taken "far too soon."

"Louis died doing exactly what he did every day of his life—protecting others. He was a hero down to his very last breath. A pillar of our community, the backbone of our family, and a man whose selflessness impacted countless lives, Louis never hesitated to help those in need. He gave of himself freely and served others without question," Burrough said.