Texas woman with 37 felony theft charges released on bond after months on the run while on parole: report

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A repeat offender who has racked up 37 felony theft charges was arrested after allegedly being on the run for months, and was granted bond.

Dequavia Denise Rogers, who was arrested on March 13, was charged with 11 different felony charges when she was booked into the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas, according to jail records.

Her 11 new felony charges include several charges of theft under $2,500, one charge of theft over $2,500 and another charge of theft.

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In total, according to FOX 26, Rogers has been charged 37 times with felony theft, most of which came in the past year.

While Rogers was on the run for months, the outlet reported, Judge Nata Cornelio handed down a $75,000 bond, allowing her to be released from jail. Jail records indicate Rogers has been released.

Rogers, 31, was also on parole for a separate offense when she was arrested and booked into jail on March 13.

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Andy Kahan, director of victim services and advocacy for Crime Stoppers of Houston, said there needs to be more consequences for habitual offenders like Rogers.

"You have to have consequences for habitual thieves," Kahan said, according to FOX 26. "It's not happening in Rogers' case."

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"While on parole, she picks up four felony theft charges. Same thing, stealing beauty products," he added.

In September 2025 alone, Rogers was charged four separate times with theft, involving at the HEB grocery store and a Sephora store.