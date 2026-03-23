Repeat offender nears 100th arrest after theft spree, drugs and wild high-speed chase: police

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A repeat offender with nearly 100 arrests is back behind bars after deputies say he led officers on a dangerous chase following a retail theft spree across multiple counties in Washington state.

Police released video showing the chase and the suspect's eventual capture.

Authorities say the suspect, now arrested for the 98th time, was part of a duo accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from several stores, at times using stolen bags from one retailer to take items from another.

Deputies spotted the suspects’ truck on Interstate 5 near Olympia, but before they could initiate a stop, the driver sped off, triggering a high-speed chase.

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Video from the pursuit captures deputies calling out speeds topping 100 miles per hour as the truck raced toward downtown Olympia.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but called off the pursuit when the driver began racing through city streets and intersections, putting others at risk.

A second attempt was also halted for safety reasons as the suspect continued driving recklessly toward Lacey, at times running red lights at speeds near 80 mph, according to radio traffic.

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A short time later, the truck was found abandoned near College Street.

Authorities say the suspects ran from the vehicle toward a nearby neighborhood and in the direction of an elementary school, prompting a search.

A K9 team tracked them down minutes later.

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Video shows deputies confronting the suspects at gunpoint, repeatedly ordering them to "show me your hands" and "keep walking backwards" before both were taken into custody.

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Inside the vehicle, investigators say they found thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise, along with meth, heroin and fentanyl.

Deputies also discovered what they described as a custom-built bong embedded in the dashboard, allegedly allowing the driver to use drugs while behind the wheel.

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Authorities say they obtained a warrant to test the driver’s blood as part of a DUI investigation.

The suspect, a four-time convicted felon with dozens of prior convictions and 97 previous arrests, now faces charges including DUI, attempting to flee from police, and drug possession.

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He is expected to face additional organized retail theft charges in Lewis County once released from the Thurston County Jail. The second suspect was turned over to another police department in connection with a separate theft case.

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In a statement, the sheriff’s office highlighted the suspect’s history and the outcome of the arrest:

"Tonight, he is back in jail for the 98th time on charges of DUI, eluding, and possession of narcotics," Sheriff Derek Sanders wrote in a post. "Nice work by deputies and dispatchers to get some career criminals into custody… again."

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.