Repeat offender street racing at 106 mph mows down EMT after previously killing someone in crash: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wisconsin repeat offender previously convicted of killing someone in a car collision is back behind bars after allegedly killing an EMT in a street-racing hit-and-run crash.

The incident unfolded in Milwaukee on Thursday, Jan. 15, after local authorities were called to the scene of a crash in which a pickup truck allegedly struck an SUV, leaving both vehicles with damage consistent with a high-speed collision, FOX 6 reported.

The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly not at the scene when officers arrived.

A witness subsequently told police that she saw a pickup truck and two other cars at the intersection of 76th and Appleton, and when the light turned green, "the three vehicles began racing down 76th Street," according to a complaint obtained by FOX 6.

COLORADO REPEAT OFFENDER FREED FROM JAIL LESS THAN TWO WEEKS BEFORE ALLEGEDLY KILLING MOTHER OF THREE: REPORT

The witness reportedly estimated the vehicles "reached a speed of 80 mph," and collided with the SUV as it attempted to cross 76th street, the complaint added.

According to police, the witness then stopped to help and approached the driver of the pickup truck, who was wearing a blue "puffy jacket" and appeared to be shaken but did not have visible injuries.

The witness reportedly said the driver "grabbed some items from inside the truck and then got into one of the [other] vehicles that had also been racing" and fled the scene.

REPEAT OFFENDER ALLEGEDLY KILLS OHIO MAN JUST DAYS AFTER NONPROFIT PAYS HIS BAIL

The driver of the SUV was later identified as 34-year-old Meng Kue, a Bell Ambulance EMT. Kue did not survive the crash, with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determining his cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Police subsequently searched the pickup truck at the scene of the collision, and determined through the vehicle's Airback Control Module (ACM) that the truck was traveling 106 mph about 2.5 seconds before impact and 101 mph 0.5 seconds before striking Kue's SUV. The speed limit along the street is reportedly posted as 35 mph.

Investigators located identifying documents, debit cards and multiple receipts with the name "Dayton Milligan," and later learned he was "currently on Department of Corrections monitoring," according to the complaint.

HOUSTON THUG CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER 8 ARRESTS SHOWS ‘REVOLVING DOOR’ FAILURES: GOP LAWMAKER

Authorities also found a blue Dodgers baseball cap and a visitors tag from the Children's Wisconsin hospital dated the same day as the crash, with security footage from the hospital showing Milligan leaving in the pickup truck just 23 minutes before the alleged crash.

Milligan, 22, was subsequently located and arrested on Jan. 16 – one day after the alleged hit-and-run.

On Jan. 19, authorities arrested Earl Gordon, 37, after speaking with a woman who told police she had talked to him on the phone the night of the alleged collision.

FAMILY WARNED NONPROFIT NOT TO FREE REPEAT OFFENDER WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED MAN DAYS LATER

According to the complaint, the woman said Gordon told her "something had happened to his cousin, Defendant Dayton Milligan," and "showed up at her residence and asked to stay on her couch" the next day.

By the time Gordon arrived, "she had already seen the news and knew from the video of the crash and the vehicles involved that Defendant Milligan was involved in the fatal crash," the complaint said.

The woman reportedly told authorities that when she confronted Gordon, he claimed he was driving when he lost sight of the pickup truck and another racing vehicle, and then "he saw a large cloud of smoke and saw the crash."

VICTIMS IN DEADLY COLORADO CARJACKING CRASH IDENTIFIED AS SUSPECT'S ID KEPT UNDER WRAPS: 'INCOMPREHENSIBLE'

"Defendant Gordon told [the woman] that he then drove to the crash scene, picked up Defendant Milligan and fled the scene," the complaint added, according to FOX 6.

Later the same day, Milwaukee police reportedly executed a search warrant at a residence located on the city’s northwest side, where they "located a blue ‘puffy’ jacket consistent with Defendant Milligan's from the Children's Hospital video on the day of the crash," the complaint said.

Authorities also located a box of bandages, a firearm stashed under a living room mattress, the title for the alleged striking vehicle and "a pair of dark jeans with possible blood on the knees."

CALIFORNIA DRIVER ALLEGEDLY KILLS 2 MORE PEOPLE WHILE OUT ON BAIL FOR PREVIOUS FATAL CRASH

Milligan is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked – cause death of another, FOX 6 reported.

Gordon is reportedly facing charges of hit-and-run resulting in death and harboring or aiding a felon.

According to court records obtained by FOX 6, Milligan was convicted in June 2021 in nearby Ashland County for second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run causing death.

COLLEGE PRE-MED STUDENT KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN WHILE JOGGING: AUTHORITIES

He is currently serving extended supervision after accepting a plea deal, in which he faced a first-degree reckless homicide charge with a 60-year maximum sentence stemming from the death of Mahzhaquad Ford, according to WTMJ. He was ultimately sentenced to four years in prison and six years of extended supervision.

According to the outlet, prosecutors said Ford jumped into Milligan's vehicle during a drug deal, causing Milligan to speed off and crash into a tree, where he left Ford to die.

"It could have been prevented. I don't know what you do with a person like that — but he shouldn't be free to roam," Sandy Deragon, Ford's grandmother, told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Gordon was convicted in 2023 of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, according to FOX 6.

Both the Ashland and Milwaukee County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.