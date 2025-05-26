French first lady seen shoving President Macron in the face in viral clip and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. French first lady seen shoving President Macron in the face in viral clip

2. Obama and other celebrities mentioned in court as Diddy's trial heats up

3. Germany ends weapons range limits for Ukraine despite Russian nuclear threats

MAJOR HEADLINES

1930-2025 – Former longtime US Rep. Charles Rangel dead at 94. Continue reading …

JAILBREAK NIGHTMARE – Former warden slams ‘train wreck’ at jail that allowed serial escape artist, nine others to break out. Continue reading …

SIGN OF SOLIDARITY – King Charles visits Canada amid Trump's threats to make country 51st US state. Continue reading …

FAITH ON TRIAL – Psychologist Jordan Peterson stuns atheist debaters in viral exchange. Continue reading …

OFF THE HOOK – Trump grants pardon to former sheriff 'persecuted' by Biden Justice Department. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

HONORING HEROES – Trump credits God for his return to presidency in Memorial Day speech. Continue reading …

SHOWDOWN – Speaker Johnson clashes with Rand Paul over 'wimpy' spending cuts in Trump's bill. Continue reading …

RENEWED PUSH – Veterans of 'toxic soup' base fighting for proper care 20 years after its shutter. Continue reading …

‘BADLY NEEDED’ – Trump threatens to pull billions from Harvard to give to trade schools. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

CREDIBILITY CRISIS – White House reporters speak out on whether Biden's mental decline was deliberately hidden. Continue reading …

MARCHING ORDERS – Former ESPN host criticizes Disney boss for urging ‘The View’ to tone down political talk. Continue reading …

SPIRITUAL AWAKENING – Christian apologist makes big claim about a change in Joe Rogan's life. Continue reading …

PARTY IN CRISIS – Dems scramble to fix image as members acknowledge party ‘lost credibility.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

CHUCK DEVORE – Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system revives Reagan's nuclear shield dream. Continue reading …

KAROL MARKOWICZ – Hillary Clinton is back and doing what she does best — trashing women. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

COLD SHOULDER – Actor claims supporting Trump made him a Hollywood outsider. Continue reading …

TOXIC BREW – Scientists find 'forever chemicals' exceeding EPA limits in American beers. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on country classics and patriotic practices. Take the quiz here …

‘VOYAGING SPIRIT’ – Corporate dropout sails to Hawaii with cat, tells former employers 'I won.' Continue read

SQUEEZE PLAY – Drinking this daily could help keep you young, doctor says. See video …

WATCH

EJ KIMBALL – Putin will escalate Russia-Ukraine war until Trump pushes back. See video …

MEHEK COOKE – Americans don't trust the Democratic Party amid alleged Biden cover-up. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.